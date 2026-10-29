Holidayvibe Maldives Launches Luxury Resort Comparison And Bespoke Holiday Package Builder

MENAFN - GetNews)"Luxury Maldives resorts with overwater villas, a private-pool water suite and an underwater restaurant, featured in the HolidayVibe Maldives luxury resort comparison and package builder."Licensed Maldives luxury travel specialist introduces a data-led resort comparison and personalised planning tool for private islands, overwater villas, VIP transfers, private aviation and yacht experiences.

MALÉ, Maldives - October 29, 2026 - HolidayVibe Maldives, a luxury travel specialist licensed by the Maldives Ministry of Tourism, has launched a new Luxury Maldives Holidays planning hub on com.

The platform brings together a detailed comparison of 45 luxury resorts across 14 atolls, an interactive Luxury Maldives Package Builder and new planning guides covering private islands, overwater villas, multi-bedroom residences, VIP transfers, private aviation and yacht charters.

The launch follows a record year for Maldives tourism. In 2025 the country welcomed 2,246,516 tourists, up 9.8% from 2024, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Environment. By October 18, 2026, another 1,679,317 tourists had arrived, according to ministry figures reported by MMTV, as the destination entered its peak travel season. With 179 resorts in operation this year, travellers face a wide choice of islands that differ considerably in villa size, privacy, transfer method, dining, family policy and exclusive-use options.

Luxury resorts compared using published facts

The Maldives Luxury Resort Comparison allows travellers to place up to three resorts side by side and compare practical features that are often difficult to assess across individual resort websites.

The comparison covers 45 luxury resorts across 14 atolls and 344 villa categories. For each resort, it presents information including atoll, transfer type and estimated transfer time, number of villas, private-pool availability, largest villa or residence, butler or island-host service, dining venues, spa facilities, family policy, kids club availability and whether the island can be booked for exclusive use.

The database is built from verified facts published by each resort. Where a resort does not publicly provide a figure or service detail, the comparison marks it as "not published" rather than estimating the information.

Each resort is also scored from 1 to 5 across eight categories, including privacy, villas and space, dining and family suitability. The scores follow defined comparison rules rather than editorial hotel star ratings.

Package builder turns preferences into a bespoke quote

The Luxury Maldives Package Builder lets travellers create a detailed wishlist before requesting a personalised quotation from HolidayVibe Maldives.

Users can select overwater villas, private-pool villas, beach villas, multi-bedroom residences, private-island resorts or exclusive whole-island buyouts. They can add scheduled or private seaplanes, luxury speedboats, yacht transfers, VIP airport assistance and private aviation.

Dining choices include half board, full board, all-inclusive and dine-around arrangements, while experiences can include private sandbank dinners, floating breakfasts, spa and wellness programmes, private yacht days, scuba diving, snorkelling, fishing, photography and manta ray or whale shark excursions.

The builder also asks travellers to indicate their planned Maldives land-package budget so HolidayVibe Maldives can match the request with suitable resorts and services. International commercial airfare is excluded, while private aviation can be requested and quoted separately.

The tool does not publish fixed resort package prices because rates can change according to dates, villa category, meal plan, seasonal offers and availability. Instead, the completed wishlist is sent to HolidayVibe Maldives by WhatsApp or email so the agency can prepare a tailored proposal.

Planning around real luxury travel decisions

The wider Luxury Maldives Holidays hub is organised around the decisions travellers typically make when planning a premium stay. Guides cover luxury resort selection, private islands and island buyouts, overwater villas, private pools, family resorts, multi-bedroom residences, all-inclusive stays, VIP transfers, private jet arrivals, yacht charters, wellness, holiday costs and luxury packages.

"Two couples can both ask for an overwater villa and want completely different holidays. One may want privacy and a wellness programme, while the other wants diving, exceptional dining and a day on a private yacht," said Abdulla Maseeh, CEO of HolidayVibe Maldives.

"Our comparison helps travellers narrow the choice using published facts, while the package builder tells us what matters to them. That means our team can start with the right island, villa and experiences from the first conversation."

Local expertise behind the tools

HolidayVibe Maldives designed the tools to support personalised planning rather than replace it. Travellers can research independently and still get help from a local Maldives specialist when it is time to select and book the final package. For more complex trips, HolidayVibe Maldives can coordinate resort accommodation, private transfers, yacht experiences, VIP airport services and private aviation requirements.

About HolidayVibe Maldives

HolidayVibe Maldives is a trusted Maldives travel brand and luxury travel specialist based in Malé, licensed by the Maldives Ministry of Tourism (licence 259933). The agency arranges luxury resort stays, private-island holidays, overwater villas, family residences, transfers, excursions, yacht experiences and tailored Maldives holiday packages for international travellers.

More information is available at .