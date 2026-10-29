Agriculture Minister Checks On Jordan Valley Weather-Damaged Farms To Forge Compensation Plan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 29 (Petra) – Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Saeb Khreisat, on Thursday made a field inspection tour in the Jordan Valley region to assess the damage on the agricultural sector and individual farms, following the severe weather that recently hit the region.

During the tour, the minister met with several farmers in Al-Rama and Suwayma areas to examine the weather-inflicted losses.

To outline a compensation plan, he instructed the relevant agricultural directors to prepare the necessary reports to document the losses and initiate the required procedures, in accordance with established regulations.

The minister also listened to the main challenges facing the farmers due to the recent weather depression.

He voiced commitment of both the government and the ministry to support the farmers, mitigate the damage impact and ensure sustainability of agricultural production.

Khreisat indicated that technical staff and specialized committees across all the ministry's directorates were directed to "immediately" begin surveying the damage and provide a "comprehensive" assessment and estimate losses.

He affirmed the field committees tasked with the survey must complete their work as quickly as possible over the coming days, noting that the assessment will feature detailed records of the affected areas and the types of damaged crops.

Khreisat also called for strengthening agricultural protection and insurance mechanisms to address climate change and emergency weather conditions, valuing the significant efforts made by farmers to support and bolster national food security.

In turn, farmers in the Jordan Valley welcomed this prompt field visit, expressing their hope for swiftly completing compensation procedures, affirming their commitment to continuing supplying the local market with agricultural produce, despite the difficulties and exceptional circumstances.

//Petra// AG