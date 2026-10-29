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Sahl Horan Municipality Names Street In Honor Of Karak Terror Attack Victim Mohammad Qsous

Sahl Horan Municipality Names Street In Honor Of Karak Terror Attack Victim Mohammad Qsous


Date: 2026-10-29 12:38:56

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Oct. 29 (Petra) - The Sahel Horan Municipal Committee decided on Thursday to name a local street after Mohammad Qsous, honoring his memory and paying tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack in Karak Hmoud village.

In a statement, Committee Chair Walid Quran said the gesture reflects solidarity with the people of Karak and the victims' families, as well as national unity across Jordan.

He added that the step honors a national symbol and instills values of "loyalty, cohesion, and resilience in future generations as the country stands united against threats." //Petra// HA

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Jordan News Agency

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