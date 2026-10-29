Arab League Champions Female Mediators In Crisis Zones

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 29 (Petra) - The Arab League noted women's "essential role" in peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and decision-making areas during the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Week, held at UN Headquarters in New York from October 25 to 30.

Participating alongside the UN Security Council's (UNSC) Open Debate on WPS, the Arab League delegation called for "sustainable" funding to implement WPS agendas, support local women's organizations, and protect women and girls in conflict zones.

Permanent Observer for the Arab League to the UN Osama Abdel Khalek said escalating conflicts in the Arab region demand multi-track diplomacy. He added that women's participation in mediation is "vital" to addressing the root causes of conflict and achieving lasting peace.

Abdel Khalek, addressing the UNSC, urged the international community to bridge the gap between global commitments and action, pointing to continuous humanitarian crises and conflicts in Palestine, Sudan, and Yemen.

Meanwhile, Director of the Women's Department at the Arab League Doaa Khalifa outlined regional efforts to empower female leaders, including the 2020 launch of the Arab Women Mediators Network and its subsequent strategic frameworks.

The Arab League pledged to continue partnering with the UN and regional allies to translate Security Council Resolution 1325 into tangible progress for women across the region.

//Petra// HA