HRH Princess Sumaya Highlights Jordan's Role As 'Equal' Partner In European Research, Innovation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 29 (Petra) –HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS) and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Science and Peace, has emphasised the importance of strengthening Jordan–European Union cooperation in research and innovation, highlighting Jordan's potential to contribute to global scientific progress through partnerships built on mutual benefit and shared expertise.

HRH Princess Sumaya delivered the keynote address at 'Jordan–EU: Innovating Together', a high-level event held at the Fairmont Amman on 28 October, organised by the European Union Delegation to Jordan.

The gathering brought together government representatives, university leaders, researchers, innovators, private-sector representatives and members of the diplomatic community to explore opportunities for deeper collaboration under Horizon Europe and other European research and innovation programmes.

The event opened with welcoming remarks by H.E. Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, Ambassador of the European Union to Jordan, followed by opening remarks from H.E. Dr Azmi Mahafzah, Minister of Education and Human Resource Development, and Ms Maria Cristina Russo, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Research and Innovation.

In her keynote address, entitled 'Science Without Borders: Jordan and Europe Innovating for a Shared Future', HRH Princess Sumaya highlighted the longstanding relationship between Jordan and the European Union, strengthened by the EU–Jordan Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership signed in January 2025 in the presence of His Majesty King Abdullah II.

She stressed that scientific excellence must ultimately be measured by its contribution to society, improving people's lives, creating opportunities and translating knowledge into practical solutions. Jordan, she noted, should be regarded not simply as a recipient of international expertise, but as an equal partner whose scientific capabilities and experience can enrich collaborative research and address challenges shared across borders.

HRH Princess Sumaya highlighted the opportunities offered by Horizon Europe, PRIMA, the Digital Europe Programme and the international dimension of Erasmus+ to strengthen research capabilities, connect scientific communities and expand opportunities for Jordanian researchers.

She particularly emphasised the importance of enabling young scientists to work with international teams, access advanced research infrastructure and participate in interdisciplinary projects, while ensuring that these collaborations build lasting capacity within Jordan.

She also underscored the national role of the Royal Scientific Society in strengthening Jordan's research ecosystem. Founded in 1970, the RSS works to connect scientific knowledge with national development priorities and the needs of society. Under its Royal Decree mandate to network with all Jordanian universities, the Society is committed to bringing institutions and researchers together and connecting Jordan's scientific community with international opportunities.

Highlighting the wider significance of scientific cooperation, HRH Princess Sumaya also spoke of the role of science diplomacy in sustaining dialogue, building trust and promoting mutual understanding, particularly at a time of conflict and uncertainty in the region.

Scientific collaboration, she noted, can preserve channels of communication and strengthen relationships across national and cultural boundaries, contributing to a more peaceful and hopeful future.

"Horizon Europe is an important platform that provides Jordanian universities and researchers with broader opportunities to build international partnerships, participate in joint research projects, benefit from advanced expertise and research infrastructure, and strengthen their presence in international research and innovation networks." said Dr. Azmi Mahafzah, Minister of Education and Human Resource Development.

In turn, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, Ambassador of the European Union to Jordan, highlighted that "Jordan's greatest resource is its people and human capital, its talent, its universities and its labs. Thousands of young Jordanians have already studied in Europe through Erasmus+, our flagship program in the area of higher education. Horizon Europe is another European success story, and we want Jordan to use it to the full: Horizon Europe opens the door for Jordanian students to conduct research with Europe. In clean energy, water, climate, food, health and digital, our challenges are shared. We want Jordanian and European universities, researchers and companies to team up and apply together for EU support under the Horizon program".

The keynote was followed by a moderated dialogue, entitled 'EU–Jordan Innovating Together under Horizon Europe', chaired by Ms Tina Sweis, Founding Director of 42 and an education technology adviser.

The discussion featured Prof. Tareq Mukattash, Director of the Scientific Research and Innovation Fund at the Higher Council for Science and Technology, and Ms Heba Gaber, Regional Research and Innovation Officer at the EU Delegation to Egypt.

The dialogue and subsequent question-and-answer session explored opportunities for Jordanian institutions and researchers to engage more actively in European collaborative research and innovation initiatives.

The event concluded with a networking reception, providing participants with an opportunity to exchange ideas, establish connections and explore potential partnerships across universities, research institutions, government and industry.

Jordan's participation in European research programmes builds on a longstanding framework of scientific cooperation, including an agreement signed in 2009. The partnership was further strengthened in 2025, with both sides committing to enhance Jordan's participation in European research and innovation programmes. Jordan has also participated in PRIMA since 2017, contributing to Mediterranean cooperation in research and innovation.

Through initiatives such as Horizon Europe, Jordanian and European partners have opportunities to work together on shared priorities, including water, energy, climate, food security, health and digital technologies. The continued development of these partnerships offers a pathway to stronger research institutions, greater opportunities for young scientists and practical solutions that benefit societies in Jordan, Europe and the wider region.

For the Royal Scientific Society, this cooperation forms part of a broader commitment to connecting Jordan's scientific community, strengthening national research capabilities and ensuring that science and innovation deliver meaningful benefits for people and communities.

//Petra// AG