SOFEX 2026: Localizing Defense Technology In The Era Of Smart Warfare

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) – Head of Military Media in Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)– Arab Army (JAF) Brig. Gen. Mohammad Mheidat, stated the launch of the 15th edition of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX 2026) in the city of Aqaba represents a "strategic, well-informed" response to an era marked by unprecedented shifts in the security and military landscape.

Following is the full text of the article: The launch of the 15th edition of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference, SOFEX 2026, in Aqaba reflects a strategic reading of unprecedentedly rapid shifts in the security and military landscape. Held under Royal patronage, the event reinforces SOFEX's position as a key platform for anticipating the emerging operational environment, where conventional warfare increasingly intersects with asymmetric threats and the expanding roles of artificial intelligence, cyber threats, and unmanned aerial systems. These developments are reshaping the concept of military readiness, shifting the focus from the quantitative acquisition of equipment to the ability to anticipate and detect risks, understand their patterns, and rapidly adapt through the integration of information, technology, and human capabilities. SOFEX therefore serves as a strategic platform for anticipating operational requirements and identifying solutions that strengthen the defense systems of armed forces and security agencies.

The choice of Aqaba as the host city for this defense event reinforces its exceptional geopolitical significance, given its location on the Red Sea and its links to regional supply chains and trade networks. Aqaba's strategic importance has grown further amid disruptions and risks to maritime navigation through key strategic Straits such as Bab El-Mandeb and Hormuz. This significance is further enhanced by Aqaba's position as an international communications hub and by the Aqaba Digital City, which supports artificial intelligence technologies and advanced applications. These assets complement Aqaba's role as a vital investment and tourism hub within Jordan's Golden Triangle, reflecting the strategic vision articulated by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein at the United Nations General Assembly: "We are strengthening connections from the Gulf to the Mediterranean as a hub for trade, industry, and technology - while responding to humanitarian crises." Modern warfare requires a fundamental shift in decision-making, with superiority increasingly dependent on the ability to aggregate vast volumes of data and process them in real time, transforming them into actionable intelligence that provides command-and-control systems with a precise strategic and operational picture. Jordanian leadership in this field is demonstrated through the innovative technological solutions showcased by the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) at SOFEX. The "Awn" platform provides an intelligent environment for military planning and the development of operational scenarios, enabling commanders to assess situations and make informed decisions. The "Moeen" platform serves as an advanced intelligence tool for collecting and analyzing data, while the "SHARP I" intelligent system completes this operational integration by coordinating air operations, monitoring flight paths, and enhancing airspace awareness between aircraft and control centers.

This intelligent use of data is complemented by the protection of military infrastructure in cyberspace and cyber intelligence capabilities for detecting malicious activity and providing early warning. Together, these national systems form a digital and human shield that safeguards the effectiveness of the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army, ensures the sovereignty of Jordanian decision-making, and demonstrates the country's ability to develop and localize artificial intelligence capabilities.

Unmanned aerial vehicles and autonomous systems are driving a structural shift in combat tools and battlefield reconnaissance concepts, fueled by their rapid proliferation, low operating costs, diverse payloads, and direct autonomous guidance in complex environments. The technical displays at SOFEX reveal a strategic drive to localize unmanned systems and transfer the technology required to manufacture and develop them domestically. They feature a new generation of UAVs equipped with autonomous navigation algorithms and reconnaissance swarms, alongside advanced counter-UAS (C-UAS) systems employing radar and electro-optical detection, electronic defeat, and direct kinetic engagement. These technologies are integrated with Special Operations concepts to link detection and interception data with command-and-control centers and enable the selection of the appropriate response to each threat. This capability assumes particular strategic importance in Jordan's security environment, where it supports efforts to counter organized smuggling, secure the borders, protect critical infrastructure, and combat terrorism. The systems showcased at SOFEX thus represent operational capabilities that enhance the readiness of the Jordan Armed Forces and support the Kingdom's inherent and legitimate right to protect its territory and national sovereignty.

In conclusion, SOFEX's deeper strategic value extends beyond the platforms and exhibits on display to building sustainable national capabilities and localizing defense knowledge. The Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army continues to shape an operational approach centered on linking technology to operational requirements, industry to sustainability, and international cooperation to the higher national interest, transforming innovation into genuine readiness capable of addressing all challenges. These efforts are guided by the vision and direction of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces, whose strategic leadership continues to reinforce a doctrine of readiness and continuous modernization, ensuring that the Jordan Armed Forces remain a stronghold safeguarding Jordan's security and protecting its national asset //Petra// AF