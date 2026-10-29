Flash: Russia Produces More Ballistic Missiles Than The Entire World Produces Patriot Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated during a briefing by Serhii“Flash” Beskrestnov, a special advisor to the President.

“Russia produces more ballistic missiles than the world produces 'Patriots' to counter them. In other words, this balance looks very strange. If we add North Korean missiles to this, and the missiles produced by Iran, then we realize that global production of anti-ballistic missiles-such as the PAC-3, for example-needs to be increased. But there are currently problems and limitations, and while the Pentagon is trying to increase these production volumes, it's difficult to do so,” Beskrestnov noted.

He noted that Ukraine could obtain licenses to manufacture anti-ballistic missiles, but the problem lies in the backlog for their components.

To address the shortage of anti-ballistic missiles, Ukraine is requesting that missiles be provided on loan, which it would later return once it begins domestic production; however, due to the unstable global situation, European partners are unwilling to agree to such a move. For its part, the U.S., which has a sufficient supply of PAC-3s, is very limited in how many it is willing to provide.

“These missiles are in the United States, and there's a stockpile there-some say 3,000, others 4,000; there are 5,000 missiles in the U.S.-and to protect Kyiv, for example, where the 'Patriot' system is deployed, through the winter, we need about 4–5% of the U.S. stockpile. That's a very small portion. And we're asking the U.S.: 'Give us this, because the Russians will destroy our infrastructure,' but this requires a political decision. A decision from the U.S. government. They could give us these missiles-it wouldn't affect their own defense, because, as I've already said, it's literally 4 percent. But they won't. We're receiving a very small number, and we see what's happening now. I actually believe this is our number one problem,” Beskrestnov noted.

According to the adviser, the situation on the front lines is currently stable, and Ukraine will be able to withstand the enemy even in the event of additional mobilization in Russia. At the same time, the biggest problem today is urban warfare and the enemy's intention to completely destroy Ukraine's economic potential.

“Even if they mobilize an additional 300,000 people, that solves nothing. We'll simply produce more FPVs and field more crews to attack the Russians. We're already facing the problem that our troops aren't meeting their targets because there simply aren't that many Russians to begin with. It sounds very strange, but it's true. In other words, we understand that the war has changed,” the adviser noted.

According to him, the enemy is destroying infrastructure, bridges, and warehouses in order to cripple Ukraine's economy.

Beskrestnov emphasized that the enemy is currently stockpiling missiles and“Shahed” drones to continue attacking critical infrastructure. Kyiv will be the primary target, as the capital is a symbolic city for the Russian occupiers.

discusses procurement and production development with defense industry representative

“Kyiv is a symbolic place for our enemy. They understand that the government is here, and they understand that the international community is watching Kyiv. That is why they want to attack Kyiv specifically,” the adviser emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine currently needs an aid package consisting of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles from Europe and several other countries; subsequently, the FREYJA anti-ballistic missile program will become operational, and contracts with Germany for the procurement of the relevant interceptors will take effect.

Photo: Serhii Flash/Telegram