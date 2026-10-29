Expert: NATO Aware Russia May Attempt To Attack Alliance Territory

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Jim Stokes, a GLOBSEC expert and former NATO Director of Nuclear Policy (2023–2025), made these remarks in an interview with Ukrinform.

“here is real concern that Russia could miscalculate again and commit aggression against the Alliance, so there is a willingness to make certain changes,” said the former head of the Alliance's Nuclear Planning Staff Group.

He is convinced that NATO and its allies are prepared to continue deterring any aggression. The expert emphasized that NATO allies do not currently assume that Russia will cease to be a threat in the near future; it will likely remain a threat for a long time to come.

The expert noted that there is currently a great deal of mistrust toward Moscow, along with the realization that Russia may act irrationally; therefore, one cannot be certain that Russia will not repeat the major strategic miscalculation of 2022 and attack NATO.

“The decision will be made in the Kremlin. NATO, the West and Europe can only be prepared for such a development... I hope the Kremlin will continue to be extremely cautious. I do not think Russia will want to take that risk in the future... An attack on NATO would be much more difficult and much larger in scale, given the geography and capabilities involved,” the expert noted.

In his view, an understanding of the risks should deter the other side and prevent conflict-and, more importantly, the use of nuclear weapons.

At the same time, Stokes acknowledged that there are scenarios that raise concerns that“such a scenario is possible.” He explained that the Kremlin might“seriously consider” the possibility of using nuclear weapons if Russia found itself in a conventional war with NATO and began to lose, lose key territories, or felt that the regime itself was under threat.

Expert: Russia must accept reality of's 32 member countries

“This is a difficult balance: we must defend the Alliance against any aggression while ensuring that Moscow does not perceive this as a strategic defeat,” noted the former NATO director of nuclear policy.

He believes that one of the key elements in avoiding such a scenario is communication-both public and diplomatic, particularly through informal channels.

As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not risk using nuclear weapons because he could lose his allies.