FM Sybiha: Russia's Deliberate Attacks On Civilians Are Putin's Real Response To Easing Sanctions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made this statement on the social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

The head of the Foreign Ministry noted that Russia committed yet another horrific act of terror against Ukrainian civilians in Dnipro, striking a train platform and killing at least 14 people, while another 14 were injured.

In addition, Russian troops also struck a passenger bus in Zaporizhzhia, wounding at least one person; the center of Chernihiv, killing two 15-year-old girls and wounding 23 others; and a residential apartment building in Kremenchuk, killing at least three people and wounding 19, including five children.

“These were deliberate attacks on civilians,” Sybiha emphasized.

He stressed that Putin's Russia continues to kill Ukrainians in broad daylight, demonstrating complete disregard for human life and international law.

“This is Putin's real response to every sign of Western weakness and every misguided decision to ease sanctions, delist oligarchs, or grant exemptions. Such missteps must stop,” the minister stressed.

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In his view, every Russian attack must be met with a response that weakens Russia's ability to wage war. Specifically, this involves strengthening Ukraine's air defense, increasing pressure on Moscow, and taking measures to disrupt Russian drone and missile production.

As reported by Ukrinform, at around 11:00 a.m. today, the enemy launched four jet-powered strike UAVs toward the Dnipropetrovsk region. Three of them were shot down by air defense systems, while one struck the platform of the Dnipro railway station. As of midday, the strike had reportedly left 14 people dead and 14 wounded.