Israel Seeks US Approval To Strike Iranian Energy Facilities As Trump Signals End To War

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Israel has reportedly requested Washington's approval to launch strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure that has so far remained untouched, should military operations against Tehran resume.

According to Israeli public broadcaster Kan, citing informed sources, Israeli authorities are seeking permission from US President Donald Trump to expand the range of potential targets in Iran, particularly energy facilities that Washington has not previously authorised for attack.

The reported request comes amid uncertainty over the future of the US-Iran conflict, with disagreements over Tehran's nuclear programme, regional security and the Strait of Hormuz continuing to complicate diplomatic efforts.

Israel's proposal would potentially broaden the scope of military operations against Iran by including energy infrastructure that has not previously been targeted.

The report did not specify which facilities Israel was seeking permission to strike or whether Washington had responded to the request.

Meanwhile, President Trump has signalled his intention to bring the conflict to an end in the near future.

Speaking to Republican supporters in Ohio on Wednesday, Trump said he intended to end the war against Iran "very soon", ahead of the US midterm elections.

His remarks come against the backdrop of continued tensions in the Persian Gulf, where the security of commercial shipping and the possibility of renewed military confrontation remain major concerns.

On July 8, Trump declared that the ceasefire with Iran had been broken and ordered a new round of strikes against Iranian targets.

Tehran subsequently retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting US military facilities in the Persian Gulf region.

Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of renewed negotiations with Iran, significant disagreements remain over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear programme and other outstanding issues.

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has reportedly again been brought close to a standstill, adding to concerns about the stability of regional energy supplies.

The waterway is one of the world's most strategically important energy transit routes, connecting oil and gas producers in the Persian Gulf with international markets.

Against this backdrop, the reported Israeli request to expand potential strikes to additional Iranian energy facilities highlights the continuing risk of military escalation, even as the US administration signals its intention to end the conflict.

For now, it remains unclear whether Washington will authorise the proposed targets or whether diplomatic efforts will prevent another round of hostilities.