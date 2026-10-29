Second Round Of Malaysia-Bangladesh FTA Talks To Take Place In January

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Shakir Husain

HYDERABAD, Oct 29 (NNN) -- Malaysia and Bangladesh have made significant progress in negotiations towards a free trade agreement (FTA), agreeing to hold a second round of talks in January and aiming to conclude the deal by the end of 2027.

In a statement, the Bangladesh Ministry of Commerce said the first round of negotiations concluded in Dhaka on Thursday after three days of discussions.

Working groups from both countries examined draft texts covering various chapters of the proposed agreement, including trade in goods and services, investment, digital trade, customs and rules of origin.

The Malaysian delegation at the Dhaka talks was led by Dr Rashidi Said, a senior official of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

With the conclusion of the first round, the process of drafting an agreement has moved a step further, the Bangladesh Commerce Ministry noted.

Bangladesh's chief negotiator Khadija Nazneen, an additional secretary at the ministry, expects the proposed FTA to take the economic partnership with Malaysia to the next level and boost cooperation in technology, investment and industrial sectors, according to local media reports.

--NNN