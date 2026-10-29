Boralex Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:41 AM EST - Boralex Inc.: Announced the acquisition of Wind2 in the United Kingdom, a platform that has developed approximately 350 MW of well-advanced wind projects across Scotland, England and Wales. The transaction also includes the integration of the Wind2 teams based in its two U.K. offices, significantly strengthening Boralex's U.K. presence and capabilities. Boralex Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $37.24.
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