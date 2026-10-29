Telesat
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:08 AM EST - Telesat: Today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026. For the quarter, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $81 million, a decrease of 20% ($20 million) compared to the same period of the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA of $12 million, a decrease of 74% ($35 million) from the third quarter of 2025 shares T are trading down $0.52 at $45.03.
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