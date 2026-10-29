Alithya Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:11 AM EST - Alithya Group inc.: Will report on November 13 its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 ended September 30. Alithya Group inc. shares T are trading down $0.03 at $1.10.
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