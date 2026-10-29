Traders Take Profits Thursday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by technology and mining shares, while data showed U.S. economic growth accelerated in the third quarter.
The TSX doffed 56.4 points to open Thursday at 36,208.69.
The Canadian dollar handed over 0.1 cents to 71.39 cents U.S.
Among company news, Alamos?Gold missed third-quarter profit estimates, while Agnico Eagle Mines surpassed profit expectations.
Alamos opened Thursday down $3.87, or 8.7%, to $40.42, while Agnico blundered $9.44, or3.7%, to $246.64.
Canada and the European Union agreed to deepen ties, but dropped a contentious proposal for associate EU membership?from a joint declaration seen by Reuters ahead of a summit in Montreal by Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Economically speaking, the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 49,600 (-0.3%) in August, after edging down by 15,700 (-0.1%) in July.
On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up by 57,200 (+0.3%) in August.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange settled 12.58 points, or 1.5%, to 826.42.
Seven of the 12 subgroups still gained ground in the first hour, as health-care sprinted 4.7%, while financials were richer 0.9%, and consumer discretionary gained 0.7%.
The five laggards were weighed most by gold, dulling in price 3.1%, materials sank 2.9%, and information technology slid 1.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks were under pressure Thursday, weighed by the latest batch of corporate earnings as two Dow members drop by more than 10%.
The Dow Jones Industrials skidded 125.02 points to 52,349.88.
The S&P 500 ditched 24.74 points to 7,719.24.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ lost 345.35 points to 26,207.06.
Alphabet lost 12% after it missed expectations on adjusted earnings per share and revenue in the third quarter. The Google parent posted negative free cash flow of $9.07 billion. The company kept its full-year capital expenditures forecast at $195 billion to $205 billion.
Caterpillar shares slid 10%. While the industrial giant reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter, sales for its construction industries business came in slightly below estimates.
In contrast, Microsoft was little changed, even after growth in the software giant's Azure cloud infrastructure business helped it post beats on the top and bottom lines in the fiscal first quarter.
Neoclouds fell as Microsoft's lower-than-expected capital expenditures figure pointed to infrastructure partners taking longer to deliver data center capacity.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.99% from Wednesday's 5.05%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices dropped $1.69 to $101.09 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slumped $20.40 to $4,031.20 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by technology and mining shares, while data showed U.S. economic growth accelerated in the third quarter.
The TSX doffed 56.4 points to open Thursday at 36,208.69.
The Canadian dollar handed over 0.1 cents to 71.39 cents U.S.
Among company news, Alamos?Gold missed third-quarter profit estimates, while Agnico Eagle Mines surpassed profit expectations.
Alamos opened Thursday down $3.87, or 8.7%, to $40.42, while Agnico blundered $9.44, or3.7%, to $246.64.
Canada and the European Union agreed to deepen ties, but dropped a contentious proposal for associate EU membership?from a joint declaration seen by Reuters ahead of a summit in Montreal by Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Economically speaking, the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 49,600 (-0.3%) in August, after edging down by 15,700 (-0.1%) in July.
On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up by 57,200 (+0.3%) in August.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange settled 12.58 points, or 1.5%, to 826.42.
Seven of the 12 subgroups still gained ground in the first hour, as health-care sprinted 4.7%, while financials were richer 0.9%, and consumer discretionary gained 0.7%.
The five laggards were weighed most by gold, dulling in price 3.1%, materials sank 2.9%, and information technology slid 1.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks were under pressure Thursday, weighed by the latest batch of corporate earnings as two Dow members drop by more than 10%.
The Dow Jones Industrials skidded 125.02 points to 52,349.88.
The S&P 500 ditched 24.74 points to 7,719.24.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ lost 345.35 points to 26,207.06.
Alphabet lost 12% after it missed expectations on adjusted earnings per share and revenue in the third quarter. The Google parent posted negative free cash flow of $9.07 billion. The company kept its full-year capital expenditures forecast at $195 billion to $205 billion.
Caterpillar shares slid 10%. While the industrial giant reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter, sales for its construction industries business came in slightly below estimates.
In contrast, Microsoft was little changed, even after growth in the software giant's Azure cloud infrastructure business helped it post beats on the top and bottom lines in the fiscal first quarter.
Neoclouds fell as Microsoft's lower-than-expected capital expenditures figure pointed to infrastructure partners taking longer to deliver data center capacity.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.99% from Wednesday's 5.05%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices dropped $1.69 to $101.09 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slumped $20.40 to $4,031.20 U.S. an ounce.
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