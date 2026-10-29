Bausch Health, Gibson, Precision Drilling At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Bausch Health Companies Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $11.89. Wednesday, Bausch came out with quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.
Gibson Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $34.08. Gibson announced last week it expects to release its 2026 third-quarter financial and operating results on Monday, November 2, after the close of North American markets.
Life & Banc Split Corp. Preferred Shares LBS.A) Hit a 52-Week High of $11.02. No news stories available today.
Precision Drilling Corp (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $151.18. Precision Drilling entered this Q3 2026 release with its stock already on a tear, up sharply over the past month and closing at $147.65 on October 28. The headline this quarter is clear: revenue reached about $532m and net income landed at roughly $21m, a clean swing back into profit for a contractor that has been grinding through loss making periods on a trailing basis.
Power Corporation of Canada (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $98.26. Power is back in focus after committing $68 million to Wealthsimple within a $425-million equity round, providing a fresh datapoint for investors assessing its fintech exposure.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $178.60. TD Charitable Foundation, the giving arm of TD Bank U.S., today announced $10 million in available grants of $500,000 each through its 21st annual Housing for Everyone grant program.
Gibson Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $34.08. Gibson announced last week it expects to release its 2026 third-quarter financial and operating results on Monday, November 2, after the close of North American markets.
Life & Banc Split Corp. Preferred Shares LBS.A) Hit a 52-Week High of $11.02. No news stories available today.
Precision Drilling Corp (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $151.18. Precision Drilling entered this Q3 2026 release with its stock already on a tear, up sharply over the past month and closing at $147.65 on October 28. The headline this quarter is clear: revenue reached about $532m and net income landed at roughly $21m, a clean swing back into profit for a contractor that has been grinding through loss making periods on a trailing basis.
Power Corporation of Canada (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $98.26. Power is back in focus after committing $68 million to Wealthsimple within a $425-million equity round, providing a fresh datapoint for investors assessing its fintech exposure.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $178.60. TD Charitable Foundation, the giving arm of TD Bank U.S., today announced $10 million in available grants of $500,000 each through its 21st annual Housing for Everyone grant program.
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