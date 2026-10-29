Mullen Group: A Resilient Monthly Dividend Payer That Yields 2.9%

The stock market has seen its fair share of volatility recently, prompting investors to search for stability and reliable income. While economic adversity can trigger market fluctuations, well-managed businesses with strong operational fundamentals remain excellent investments to hold in your portfolio.

One standout performer navigating this challenging environment is Mullen Group (TSX:MTL). Operating as a major player in freight transportation, logistics, and specialized industrial services across North America, the company has demonstrated remarkable overall strength. In a market often fraught with instability, Mullen Group has seen its stock surge by over 80% this year. This massive capital appreciation highlights the underlying strength of its diversified logistics network and resilient business model.

Beyond its impressive share price gains, the company offers a highly attractive 2.9% dividend yield. A significant bonus for income-focused investors is that Mullen Group makes its dividend payments every month. This means there is no need to wait for the end of every quarter to collect your payout. With this added frequency, it makes for a solid income investment to hold in a tax-free savings account (TFSA). It provides a regular, predictable stream of cash flow that you can instantly reinvest to accelerate compounding or use to cover monthly living expenses.

By prioritizing companies that combine essential services with consistent payouts, investors can successfully navigate periods of market adversity. With its robust operations and highly reliable monthly distributions, Mullen Group provides an excellent mix of steady growth and incredibly valuable capital protection for the long haul, making it an ideal investment to just buy and hold.