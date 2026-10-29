Beijing Gave Kim Jong Un The Cold Shoulder And Here's Why

MENAFN - Asia Times) Recent reports indicate that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attempted to visit China to orchestrate a dramatic diplomatic scene akin to his June 2019 summit with US President Donald Trump at Panmunjom – but Beijing politely turned him down.

Kim's primary motive for seeking a visit to China stemmed from mounting frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had promised to mediate future US-North Korea summits yet yielded few breakthroughs. Seeking to capitalize on his working relationship with President Trump, Kim reportedly hoped to leverage a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen – slated for November 18-19 – to nudge Beijing into facilitating another US-North Korea encounter.

While Pyongyang routinely publicly dismisses unconditional dialogue offers from Washington, internal signals suggest Kim desperately desires a replay of the 2019 Hanoi and Panmunjom summits. Given that no other substantive agenda items underpinned Kim's push for a Beijing trip, a mediation request remains the most plausible explanation.

Within South Korea, the progressive administration of President Lee Jae-myung has favored a conciliatory approach, hoping Pyongyang would pivot toward direct engagement with Washington rather than outsourcing diplomacy to Moscow or Beijing. Instead, Kim opted to bypass Seoul entirely, looking once more to President Xi to bridge the diplomatic gap.

Xi, however, politely declined. Several compelling geopolitical factors drove Beijing's decision to rebuff Kim's overtures.

First and foremost, President Trump had exhibited little immediate appetite for a new US-North Korea summit. Burdened by complex domestic challenges, Trump's stance remained that Kim must first accept Seoul's outreach and commit sincerely to denuclearization before any high-level meeting materializes.

Furthermore, with the November 3 midterm elections approaching, Trump's domestic and foreign priorities lay elsewhere:

securing expanded South Korean manufacturing investments, forging naval shipyard partnerships to bolster the US Navy and rallying South Korean defense contributions for allied air defense architectures in the Middle East.