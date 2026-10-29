Neuromorphic Computing Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach $35 Billion At 16.5% CAGR As Energy-Efficient Edge AI And Autonomous Systems Gain Momentum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Neuromorphic Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global neuromorphic computing market is projected to reach approximately USD 35 billion by 2036, rising from an estimated USD 7.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.5% during the 2026-2036 forecast period, according to the report.

Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient AI hardware and the limitations of traditional Von Neumann architectures when processing massive, parallel artificial intelligence workloads. Expanding edge AI deployments are accelerating the need for brain-inspired architectures capable of delivering high performance with reduced power consumption. The continued growth of IoT ecosystems, autonomous systems, and biologically plausible AI models is also encouraging enterprises and research institutions to adopt neuromorphic computing platforms.

Advances in spiking neural networks (SNNs) and event-driven processing are creating further opportunities for neuromorphic processors, memory technologies, software platforms, and integration services. These technologies support demanding applications that require real-time processing, low latency, and efficient management of sparse and temporal data.

Neuromorphic Computing Market Segmentation

The report segments the neuromorphic computing market by component, application, organization size, end-use vertical, and geography. Components include hardware, software, and services. Applications cover artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous systems, and data analytics & signal processing. The market is also assessed across large enterprises & research institutions and small & medium enterprises.

End-use verticals include automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare & life sciences, industrial automation & manufacturing, IT & telecommunications, consumer electronics, research & academia, and energy. The geographic assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with additional analysis at the country level.

Hardware Leads the Component Segment

Hardware is expected to account for the largest share of the neuromorphic computing market in 2026. The segment's leadership reflects the essential role of neuromorphic processors/chips, memory, interconnects, and sensors in supporting advanced AI workloads. Intel, IBM, and emerging technology companies are investing in scalable, low-power neuromorphic architectures designed for commercial and research applications.

Neuromorphic memory technologies, including RRAM and Phase Change Memory (PCM), are gaining importance for synaptic plasticity and on-chip learning. Meanwhile, the software segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR through 2036. Demand is increasing for development tools and SDKs, programming frameworks, and SNN libraries and models that enable developers to deploy neuromorphic hardware across specialized AI environments.

Artificial Intelligence Remains the Largest Application

Artificial intelligence is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by enterprise demand for energy-efficient processing in pattern recognition, natural language processing, computer vision, and predictive analytics. Neuromorphic systems offer strong capabilities for sensory processing and other workloads involving sparse, temporal data.

Autonomous systems are anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Autonomous vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) require real-time, low-latency, and low-power processing under strict thermal and energy constraints. These requirements are increasing demand for neuromorphic computing architectures within next-generation mobility and navigation platforms.

Automotive Sector Holds the Largest Market Share

The automotive segment is projected to lead the neuromorphic computing market in 2026. Adoption is being supported by the processing requirements of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle platforms. Neuromorphic chips can process continuous data streams from cameras, LiDAR, radar, and other vehicle sensors with minimal latency and reduced power consumption.

Healthcare & life sciences is also expected to experience significant growth. Key opportunities include medical imaging, real-time patient monitoring, brain-machine interfaces, and energy-efficient wearable and implantable devices. Additional demand is anticipated across aerospace & defense, industrial automation & manufacturing, IT & telecommunications, and consumer electronics.

Regional Neuromorphic Computing Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global market in 2026, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The region benefits from the presence of leading technology developers, including Intel and IBM, substantial government R&D funding from organizations such as DARPA, and early enterprise adoption of advanced AI architectures.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to achieve the fastest growth through 2036. Market expansion is supported by rapid industrial automation, investments in digital infrastructure, and growing AI research activity in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Europe also represents an important market, supported by semiconductor innovation, robotics development, automotive technology investment, and academic research.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the neuromorphic computing market include Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, BrainChip Holdings Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., GrAI Matter Labs, SynSense AG, Vicarious AI, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Applied Brain Research Inc., General Vision Inc., Koniku Inc., and Prophesee SA.

The report evaluates market revenue, historical and projected growth, competitive positioning, product offerings, and recent strategic developments. It also examines opportunities for established technology providers and new entrants across neuromorphic hardware, software, services, AI applications, autonomous systems, and high-growth end-use verticals.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Impact of Brain-Inspired Architectures and AI on Neuromorphic Adoption

3.4 Regulatory Landscape and Compliance Requirements

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4. Global Neuromorphic Computing Market, by Component

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Hardware

4.2.1 Neuromorphic Processors/Chips

4.2.2 Neuromorphic Memory

4.2.3 Interconnects and Sensors

4.3 Software

4.3.1 Development Tools and SDKs

4.3.2 Programming Frameworks

4.3.3 SNN Libraries and Models

4.4 Services

4.4.1 Consulting and Design Services

4.4.2 Integration and Support Services

5. Global Neuromorphic Computing Market, by Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Artificial Intelligence

5.2.1 Pattern Recognition

5.2.2 Natural Language Processing

5.2.3 Computer Vision

5.2.4 Predictive Analytics

5.3 Robotics

5.3.1 Industrial Robots

5.3.2 Service Robots

5.4 Autonomous Systems

5.4.1 Autonomous Vehicles

5.4.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

5.5 Data Analytics and Signal Processing

6. Global Neuromorphic Computing Market, by Organization Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Large Enterprises and Research Institutions

6.3 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

7. Global Neuromorphic Computing Market, by End-use Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Aerospace and Defense

7.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

7.5 Industrial Automation and Manufacturing

7.6 IT and Telecommunications

7.7 Consumer Electronics

7.8 Other End-use Verticals (Research & Academia, Energy)

8. Global Neuromorphic Computing Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Netherlands

8.3.7 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Southeast Asia

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Growth Strategies

9.3 Competitive Benchmarking

9.4 Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1 Industry Leaders

9.4.2 Market Differentiators

9.4.3 Vanguards

9.4.4 Emerging Companies

9.5 Market Ranking / Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

10. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis)

10.1 Intel Corporation

10.2 IBM Corporation

10.3 BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

10.4 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

10.5 GrAI Matter Labs

10.6 SynSense AG

10.7 Vicarious AI

10.8 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

10.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

10.10 Applied Brain Research Inc.

10.11 General Vision Inc.

10.12 Koniku Inc.

10.13 Prophesee SA

11. Appendix

11.1 Questionnaire

11.2 Related Reports

For more information about this report visit

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