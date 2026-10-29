American Indian College Fund Creates Seven-Year Funding Plan To Transform Native Education With $70 Million Yield Giving Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plan focuses on a listening-first strategy centered on Native students, tribal colleges and universities, wellness, and long-term sustainability.

Denver, Colo., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the public debates the value of a higher education nationwide, in Indian Country, there is no debate. Native people know first-hand how education provides opportunities, strengthens families, provides better physical and mental health outcomes, and helps build sustainable communities. To expand the education impact in Native communities, the American Indian College Fund (College Fund) created a seven-year plan anchored by a transformative $70 million unrestricted gift from Yield Giving on behalf of Mackenzie Scott. This gift is the second and largest investment the College Fund has received in five years from the foundation.

To create maximum impact, the College Fund first met with Native students, tribal college and university (TCU) presidents, community members, and its board of trustees, ensuring appropriate responsiveness to stakeholders' long-term needs. Working together, they developed a thoughtful, measured strategy to create sustainable impact for generations and strengthen the College Fund's ability to fulfill its mission.

The plan benefits students through expanded programs for TCU scholarships, college success coaching, wellness and academic resources, internships, career assessment, and mentoring. It also strengthens student pathways from college to careers, expands a family-friendly campus initiative, and strengthens culturally reflective wellness programs. Tribal colleges will enjoy increased sustainability through faculty development, expanded institutional capacity, expanded cultural and environmental programming, curriculum, research, governance training, and increased community awareness through multimedia public education and public service campaigns. Finally, the College Fund will strengthen its long-term ability to support Native students and TCUs through visibility projects and a $20 million investment in a designated endowment.

Cheryl Crazy Bull, President and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, said,“This gift gives us more very welcome resources to build on our history of success with supporting Native students and tribal communities. We built this plan by listening first. By pairing scholarships with culturally relevant support programs and institutions, Native students graduate and enter careers to serve their communities. We know a teacher can change lives, and a health-care worker can save them. Both professions require a college degree. Thanks to Mackenzie Scott's gift, we can continue building the lasting change that education provides to the well-being and prosperity of our Native communities. We say wopila-thank you-to Mackenzie Scott for her trust in the College Fund and our mission to create stronger Native families and communities.”

Scott's investment is being made as chronic federal and philanthropic underinvestment in Indian Country is occurring, according to a report released by the American Indian College Fund and Brookings in August, “The Underinvestment in Indian Country: How federal and philanthropic funding to Native Americans falls short, and how to fix it ” Less than 1% of U.S. philanthropic investment serves Indian Country, while federal investments reverted to pre-pandemic levels of underfunding despite the government's trust and treaty obligations.

Underfunding contributes to a college completion gap in Indian Country, with U.S. Census data showing currently only 16% of American Indian and Alaska Native adults have earned a bachelor's degree or higher, compared with 33% nationally.

College Fund research shows its scholars graduate and enter careers at a rate 1.5 times higher with support beyond scholarships. Investing in students and tribal colleges is a wise public investment, with every dollar spent on TCUs netting taxpayers a $1.60 return, according to Building Local Economies of Scale: The Impact of Tribal Colleges and Universities in Rural America, a study published last year by the American Indian Higher Education Consortium. College graduates have better economic outcomes, earn higher salaries, and communities earn greater tax revenues while spending less on assistance and health programs. Higher education is not charity but a forward-thinking investment in Native people and surrounding communities. Yet TCUs continue to be underfunded despite their strong public return.

By using Yield Giving's investment, the College Fund will strengthen student programs and initiatives at TCUs and continue its positive impact on Native students and communities for generations to come.

About the American Indian College Fund - The American Indian College Fund (the College Fund) has been the nation's largest charity supporting Native higher education for 37 years. The College Fund's tagline is“Education is the answer” and provided more than $26 million in scholarships and other student support for higher education in 2025-26. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $434 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of programs at the nation's 34 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators. It earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (GuideStar), and the“Best in America Seal of Excellence” from the Independent Charities of America. The College Fund was also named as one of the nation's top 100 charities to the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. To learn more, please visit collegefund.org.

Journalists: The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference please use the College Fund.

CONTACT: Dina Horwedel American Indian College Fund 303-430-5350... Colleen R. Billiot American Indian College Fund 720-214-2569...