Global Data Center Networking Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 AI Infrastructure And 400G/800G Upgrades Drive Growth To USD 98.4 Billion At 8.7% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Networking Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global data center networking market is estimated at USD 42.6 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 98.4 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by hyperscale data center expansion, cloud computing adoption, AI infrastructure investment, high-speed Ethernet upgrades, and rising demand for programmable network management.

The report evaluates the hardware, software, and communication protocols supporting connectivity among servers, storage systems, computing resources, and external networks. It examines market trends, technological advancements, commercialization strategies, competitive developments, segment performance, and regional growth opportunities across the data center networking value chain.

Market Dynamics

Rapid investment in AI training and inference infrastructure is creating significant demand for high-performance data center networks. AI clusters require thousands of GPUs to exchange data with minimal latency, increasing adoption of high-radix switches, low-latency optical interconnects, specialized AI networking fabrics, and 400G or 800G connectivity. These requirements are generating a high-value growth opportunity for networking equipment, semiconductor, optics, and software suppliers.

The transition from 100G to 400G Ethernet is also supporting multi-year hardware procurement programs, while early 800G deployments continue to gain momentum. These upgrades require operators to replace leaf, spine, and core switches alongside optical transceivers and cabling. At the same time, software-defined networking is enabling centralized and programmable network management, improving automation, multi-tenancy, provisioning, and operational efficiency.

Increasing network scale remains a key industry challenge. Data centers may contain hundreds of thousands of switch ports and millions of virtual connections, raising configuration, monitoring, security, and reliability requirements. This complexity is strengthening demand for AI-based network management platforms that automate network operations, identify performance issues, and predict failures.

Segment Analysis

The report analyzes the market by equipment type, network architecture, technology, application, end user, and data center type.



Equipment type: Switches account for the largest revenue share due to their role across data center network layers. Optical transceivers and cables are expected to record the fastest growth as port-speed upgrades require corresponding infrastructure replacement.

Network architecture: Spine-leaf designs hold the largest market share, while fabric-based architecture represents the fastest-growing category.

Technology: 100G Ethernet maintains the largest installed base, while 400G/800G Ethernet is projected to expand fastest as AI and hyperscale bandwidth requirements increase.

Application: Cloud computing leads the market, supported by substantial hyperscale networking expenditure. AI and machine learning workloads form the fastest-growing application segment.

End user: Cloud service providers represent the leading category, while enterprise adoption is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Data center type: Hyperscale facilities hold the largest share, while edge data centers are forecast to grow fastest as 5G and latency-sensitive applications expand.

Regional Outlook

North America holds the largest share of the data center networking market, supported by major cloud providers, advanced data center clusters, and concentrated AI infrastructure investment. Europe remains a substantial market, with established cloud and colocation operations and strong adoption of advanced networking technologies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth through 2036 as investment in new data center capacity expands across established hubs and secondary markets. China continues to generate substantial demand through its domestic hyperscale cloud ecosystem. India is also emerging as one of the fastest-growing data center markets, supported by digitalization, enterprise cloud adoption, and infrastructure development. The report additionally assesses opportunities across Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is shaped by switching capacity, latency performance, port-speed capability, software quality, ecosystem integration, power efficiency, and suppliers' ability to meet hyperscale deployment schedules. The report assesses networking equipment vendors, ASIC semiconductor suppliers, and software-defined and open networking companies competing across AI networking and high-speed Ethernet segments.

Companies profiled include Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Arista Networks Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks Inc./HPE (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Extreme Networks Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Inc. (U.S.), Lenovo Group Limited (Hong Kong), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), and ZTE Corporation (China), among others.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and long-term forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the impact of AI infrastructure, cloud expansion, and the 400G/800G transition.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by equipment, architecture, technology, application, end user, data center type, and region.

Evaluates AI-based automation, product innovation, and commercialization strategies.

Benchmarks leading companies by product portfolio, technology roadmap, and competitive positioning. Supports investment planning, product development, partnership assessment, market entry, and business expansion.

The report provides actionable market intelligence for networking vendors, cloud service providers, hyperscale and colocation operators, technology investors, consultants, and other stakeholders seeking to capitalize on the expansion of AI-ready, high-speed data center infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Growth Forecast

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growth in Hyperscale and Cloud Data Centers

4.2.1.2 Increasing Data Traffic and Bandwidth Demand

4.2.1.3 Rise of AI/ML Workloads and High-Performance Computing

4.2.1.4 Adoption of Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Capital Investment in Network Infrastructure

4.2.2.2 Complexity in Network Management

4.2.2.3 Interoperability Issues

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Adoption of 400G/800G Networking Technologies

4.2.3.2 Growth in Edge Data Centers

4.2.3.3 Network Automation and AI-Based Management

4.2.3.4 Expansion in Emerging Markets

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Latency and Scalability Issues

4.2.4.2 Network Security Threats

4.3 Technology Landscape

4.3.1 Ethernet Switching Technologies (25G/100G/400G/800G)

4.3.2 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

4.3.3 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

4.3.4 Intent-Based Networking

4.3.5 AI-Driven Network Analytics

4.4 Data Center Networking Architecture

4.4.1 Core Layer

4.4.2 Aggregation/Spine Layer

4.4.3 Access/Leaf Layer

4.4.4 Overlay Networks (VXLAN, EVPN)

4.4.5 Control and Management Plane

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Semiconductor and Chipset Providers

4.5.2 Network Equipment Vendors

4.5.3 System Integrators

4.5.4 Data Center Operators

4.5.5 Cloud Service Providers

4.6 Regulatory and Standards Landscape

4.6.1 Networking Standards (IEEE, IETF)

4.6.2 Data Security and Compliance Regulations

4.6.3 Industry Best Practices

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Investment and Industry Trends

4.8.1 Hyperscale Data Center Expansion

4.8.2 Growth in AI Infrastructure

4.8.3 Mergers and Acquisitions in Networking

5. Data Center Networking Market, by Equipment Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Switches

5.2.1 Core Switches

5.2.2 Spine Switches

5.2.3 Leaf Switches

5.3 Routers

5.4 Network Security Equipment

5.4.1 Firewalls

5.4.2 Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems

5.5 Load Balancers

5.6 Network Interface Cards (NICs)

5.7 Optical Transceivers and Cables

6. Data Center Networking Market, by Network Architecture

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Traditional Three-Tier Architecture

6.3 Spine-Leaf Architecture

6.4 Fabric-Based Architecture

7. Data Center Networking Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ethernet-Based Networking

7.2.1 25G/50G Ethernet

7.2.2 100G Ethernet

7.2.3 400G/800G Ethernet

7.3 InfiniBand Networking

7.4 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

7.5 Network Virtualization (NFV)

7.6 Others

8. Data Center Networking Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud Computing (Largest Segment)

8.2.1 Public Cloud

8.2.2 Private Cloud

8.2.3 Hybrid Cloud

8.3 AI and Machine Learning Workloads

8.4 Big Data and Analytics

8.5 Content Delivery and Streaming

8.6 Enterprise IT Applications

8.7 Other Applications

9. Data Center Networking Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud Service Providers

9.3 Telecom Operators

9.4 Enterprises

9.5 Government and Public Sector

10. Data Center Networking Market, by Data Center Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hyperscale Data Centers

10.3 Colocation Data Centers

10.4 Enterprise Data Centers

10.5 Edge Data Centers

11. Data Center Networking Market, by Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 U.K.

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Netherlands

11.3.5 Ireland

11.3.6 Sweden

11.3.7 Switzerland

11.3.8 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Singapore

11.4.6 Australia

11.4.7 Indonesia

11.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Argentina

11.5.4 Chile

11.5.5 Colombia

11.5.6 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 UAE

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 Israel

11.6.5 Turkey

11.6.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Growth Strategies

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4 Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1 Industry Leaders

12.4.2 Market Differentiators

12.4.3 Vanguards

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

13.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

13.2 Arista Networks, Inc.

13.3 Juniper Networks, Inc.

13.4 NVIDIA Corporation

13.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

13.6 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

13.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

13.8 Extreme Networks, Inc.

13.9 Broadcom Inc.

13.10 Lenovo Group Limited

13.11 Fujitsu Limited

13.12 NEC Corporation

13.13 IBM Corporation

13.14 Nokia Corporation

13.15 ZTE Corporation

14. Appendix

14.1 Additional Customization

14.2 Related Reports

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