Corporate Training Market Size, Share And Trends Report 2026-2033 AI-Powered Learning And Workforce Upskilling Propel Market To USD 777.5 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Corporate Training Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Training Type, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global corporate training market was valued at an estimated USD 427.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 458.7 billion in 2026 to USD 777.5 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the industry in 2025, accounting for 37.8% of global revenue.

Market growth is being supported by rising investment in workforce upskilling, talent development, and continuous learning. Organizations are expanding technical, compliance, product, sales, soft skills, and leadership development programs to improve productivity and respond to changing operational requirements. Digital learning platforms are gaining traction because they enable enterprises to deliver consistent training across departments, employee experience levels, and geographic locations.

Companies are also expanding self-paced training through role-specific modules that align learning content with practical responsibilities. Frequent content updates help employees remain current with industry developments, regulatory requirements, technology changes, and emerging business practices. This approach supports scalable workforce development while giving employees greater control over when and how they complete training.

In March 2026, Collette launched Collette University 201 as an expansion of its self-paced training platform. The initiative introduced modules for travel advisors at different career stages, covering brand positioning, product knowledge, business growth, and sales skills. The program was designed to provide advisors with resources that support stronger client recommendations and guided travel sales.

Interactive corporate training is replacing passive video-based instruction across many organizations. Scenario-based learning, real-time assessments, and adaptive pathways encourage active participation while improving knowledge retention and practical skill application. AI-driven platforms are further advancing this transition by enabling personalized content delivery at scale for global workforces.

In April 2026, AI Studios, a U.S.-based AI Avatar and AI Human technology company, launched an interactive video platform featuring Scenario Branching and real-time Quiz Evaluations. The platform uses AI-driven, non-linear training pathways to support personalized learning, employee engagement, and skills development across distributed teams.

Continuous learning and microlearning are also shaping the corporate training market. Employers are replacing long, one-time courses with short, focused modules that employees can complete with minimal disruption to daily responsibilities. Frequent delivery reinforces important concepts, while on-demand access enables learners to revisit relevant material when needed. Bite-sized content can strengthen engagement, support immediate workplace application, and reduce the burden associated with lengthy training sessions.

The report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and evaluates industry trends and opportunities across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers component, training type, end use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Software Services

Training Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Technical Training

Soft Skills Training

Compliance Training Product & Sales Training

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



UK



Germany

France

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



KSA



UAE South Africa

As enterprises prioritize workforce agility and measurable learning outcomes, demand for flexible, interactive, and scalable corporate training solutions is expected to remain strong. Continued investment in AI-driven personalization, leadership development, microlearning, and digital content delivery will create opportunities for software providers, training service companies, and employers through 2033.

Companies Featured



AI Studios (DeepBrain AI, Inc.)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Coursera, Inc.

Degreed, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

LinkedIn Learning (Microsoft)

Pluralsight, Inc.

SAP SE

Skillsoft Corporation Udemy, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900