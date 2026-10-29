Europe Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market Size, Share And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach US$568.4 Million At 8.3% CAGR On Preventive Animal Health Demand

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Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe veterinary vitamin manufacturing market was valued at USD 310.3 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 324.5 million in 2026. By 2033, the market is projected to generate USD 568.4 million, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 to 2033.

Market growth is supported by Europe's well-established livestock and poultry industries, increasing adoption of preventive animal healthcare, rising companion animal ownership, and sustained demand for high-quality feed-grade vitamins and premixes. Veterinary vitamins are becoming increasingly important across animal health, feed manufacturing, and nutrition programs as producers and pet owners prioritize animal welfare, productivity, and nutritional quality.

Europe's advanced animal feed manufacturing infrastructure also provides a strong foundation for veterinary vitamin production. Stringent EU requirements governing animal nutrition, welfare, and food safety continue to influence product development, manufacturing standards, and quality control. At the same time, antimicrobial stewardship initiatives are encouraging greater emphasis on nutrition-based animal health strategies, creating opportunities for vitamin manufacturers and suppliers.

Higher spending on companion animal health and nutrition is further strengthening market demand. Pet owners are increasingly investing in products that support long-term health and dietary requirements, while livestock and poultry producers continue to adopt nutritional solutions designed to improve animal performance and maintain production quality. The strong regional presence of animal nutrition companies, veterinary health businesses, specialty feed ingredient manufacturers, and contract manufacturing organizations is expected to support continued market expansion.

Market Segmentation

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. The Europe veterinary vitamin manufacturing market is evaluated by animal, product, type, dosage form, value chain, and country.

Animal Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Companion Animals Production Animals

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Vitamin B-Complex

Vitamin B12

Vitamin K

Vitamin D3 Other Vitamins

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



API Finished Drug Products

Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Oral Injectables

Value Chain Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Animal Feed & Nutrition Companies

CMO/CDMOs Others

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Norway

Denmark Sweden

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers market intelligence to support investment planning, competitive positioning, product development, and geographic expansion. It examines revenue potential across major European countries and identifies trends influencing veterinary vitamin manufacturing, animal feed and nutrition, companion animal care, and production animal health.



Market Analysis: Assess market size, forecasts, segment performance, and country-level growth opportunities.

Competitive Intelligence: Evaluate the presence and positioning of key veterinary health, animal nutrition, and specialty ingredient companies.

Industry Trends: Identify regulatory, nutritional, manufacturing, and animal healthcare developments shaping future demand.

Revenue Opportunities: Explore potential growth areas across products, dosage forms, animal categories, and value chain participants. Strategic Planning: Apply actionable insights to guide market entry, portfolio development, partnerships, and business expansion.

With forecasts through 2033, the report offers a structured view of market dynamics, competitive strategies, product innovation, and regional revenue potential. These insights can help manufacturers, suppliers, investors, animal feed companies, and veterinary health organizations make informed decisions in the expanding Europe veterinary vitamin manufacturing market.

Companies Featured



Zoetis Services LLC

BASF SE

Trouw Nutrition International B.V.

Vilofoss A/S

MIAVIT GmbH

Kaesler Nutrition GmbH

Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft mbH

Suanfarma, S.A

Orffa Additives B.V

Denkavit Internationaal B.V

VetAgro S.p.A.

Virbac S.A

Vetoquinol S.A

Intervet International B.V

Merck & Co., Inc

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. ADM

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