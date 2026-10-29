Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) The Future Of Commerce Is Not Just Payments YAHBEE & YAHIVE - It's Relationships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oldsmar, FL, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“I see YAHBEE and YAHIVE as part of our effort to connect commerce, payments, merchants, consumers, and relationship-driven distribution within a broader Full Alliance Group ecosystem. Our focus is on developing infrastructure that can support measurable commercial activity while recognizing that adoption and results depend on execution.” - William F. Heneghan, COO

For decades, the payments industry has focused on making transactions faster, easier, and more secure. Credit cards transformed retail commerce. Digital wallets brought payments to smartphones. Merchant-processing technology made electronic transactions accessible to businesses of virtually every size.

But the next major opportunity in commerce may have less to do with how money moves and more to do with the relationships that cause money to move in the first place.

That concept is helping shape the strategic direction of Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI), a publicly traded, diversified holding company developing an interconnected business ecosystem spanning manufacturing, consumer products, health and wellness, financial technology, digital commerce, and affiliate marketing.









Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Qubee Hive Holdings, Inc., Full Alliance Group is developing YAHBEE and YAHIVE - complementary platforms intended to connect merchants, consumers, payment services, and performance-based affiliate relationships within a unified commerce network.

The underlying philosophy is straightforward:

Relationships create commerce. Commerce generates revenue. And connected networks can create opportunities for everyone contributing measurable value.

Beyond the Traditional Payment Network

Traditional payment networks have become extraordinarily efficient at facilitating transactions.

Yet the economic value surrounding those transactions often extends well beyond the payment itself.

Consider a neighborhood restaurant.

A customer recommends the restaurant to a friend. Another customer discovers it through a local influencer. A business professional introduces the restaurant owner to a new merchant-services provider.

Each relationship can generate measurable commercial activity.

But traditional payment-processing systems, loyalty programs, and affiliate networks generally operate as separate businesses.

Full Alliance Group sees an opportunity to bring these functions together.

Rather than viewing a payment transaction as the end of a commercial interaction, the YAHBEE ecosystem is designed to view it as part of an ongoing relationship between merchants, customers, and the people who help connect them.

Full Alliance Group: The Corporate Foundation

Full Alliance Group's strategy extends beyond developing a standalone financial technology application.

The company has assembled operating interests spanning several sectors, including:



Specialty manufacturing and consumer products through businesses such as Pure Solutions.

Hypochlorous acid technology and disinfection solutions through Aquaox Pure Solutions.

Consumer health, wellness, and personal-care brands.

Healthcare and emerging wellness services. Financial technology, merchant payments, digital wallets, and affiliate commerce.

These businesses provide potential opportunities to connect product development, manufacturing, distribution, customer acquisition, and payment technology.

Through Qubee Hive Holdings, Full Alliance Group is developing the digital commerce infrastructure intended to support those connections.

This represents an important distinction: FAGI is not simply developing a payment application. It is pursuing a broader strategy in which payment technology and relationship-driven distribution can complement an existing portfolio of operating businesses.

For a diversified holding company, that creates the possibility of building commercial relationships across business lines rather than operating each business entirely independently.

Successful execution could help expand distribution opportunities, improve customer engagement, and develop recurring revenue streams. Those outcomes, however, depend on actual adoption, operational performance, and sustainable economics.

Four Connected Components of the YAHBEE Ecosystem

The envisioned commerce model brings together four complementary capabilities.

1. YAHBEE Pay - Connecting Merchants

YAHBEE Pay is designed to provide participating businesses with access to merchant payment services.

But the larger opportunity extends beyond processing transactions.

Merchant relationships can become entry points into an ecosystem involving customer engagement, rewards, and affiliate-driven business development.

For a local merchant, the value proposition is not simply accepting payments. It is the potential to develop additional commercial relationships through the broader network.

2. YAHBEE Wallet - Connecting Consumers

YAHBEE Wallet is designed to serve as a consumer-facing gateway into the ecosystem.

Rather than treating payments, rewards, and affiliate engagement as unrelated activities, the wallet is intended to bring eligible experiences together in one accessible environment.

Consumers can engage with participating merchants, access supported payment capabilities, and track qualifying rewards under applicable program rules.

The objective is to make participation part of everyday commerce.

3. YAHBEE card - Connecting Everyday Spending

The YAHBEE-branded card program adds another potential connection between consumers and the network through card-based spending.

A card can provide practical utility because consumers already use payment cards for groceries, restaurants, personal care, entertainment, and other everyday needs.

The opportunity is to combine that familiar payment experience with eligible wallet and rewards functionality, subject to program terms and applicable requirements.

4. YAHIVE - Connecting Relationships to Revenue

Perhaps the most distinctive element is YAHIVE, the affiliate network operated by Qubee Hive Holdings, Inc., doing business as YAHIVE.

Traditional affiliate marketing generally rewards participants for generating identifiable sales or customer referrals.

YAHIVE is designed to extend this principle into a relationship-driven commerce network.

Participating affiliates may generate compensation through qualifying product sales, merchant introductions, and other eligible commercial activities.

The program's multilevel compensation structure is based on qualifying economic activity and defined distributable revenue - not compensation merely for recruiting participants.

The goal is to recognize the economic contribution of relationships that result in actual business.

Why Full Alliance Group's Existing Businesses Matter

One of the potential advantages of developing a commerce platform within a diversified holding company is the ability to connect technology with real operating businesses.

Full Alliance Group already participates in sectors that involve recurring product purchases, merchant relationships, customer retention, and distribution.

These businesses could provide potential commercial use cases for the YAHBEE ecosystem as it develops.

A consumer-products brand may benefit from new affiliate distribution.

A manufacturing business may connect with additional merchant customers.

A participating business may use payment and reward capabilities to strengthen customer engagement.

An affiliate may introduce qualified customers or merchants and be compensated for eligible economic activity.

These relationships could strengthen the ecosystem while providing new distribution opportunities for participating businesses, including those within Full Alliance Group's portfolio.

The strategic opportunity is to connect existing business activity with new channels for commerce, distribution, and customer engagement.

That is considerably different from building a standalone consumer app and attempting to create an entirely new marketplace from scratch.

The Economics of Relationships

Everyday commerce generates substantial revenue for payment processors, advertising platforms, loyalty providers, and affiliate marketing networks.

Businesses already pay to acquire customers, process transactions, and encourage repeat purchases.

YAHBEE and YAHIVE are being developed around the premise that portions of these commercial activities can be connected through a common ecosystem.

For example, a participating merchant may generate qualifying revenue through payment services or other covered commercial activity.

After applicable direct costs, eligible revenue may support compensation for affiliates responsible for qualifying commercial contributions, consumer engagement initiatives, and the economics of the platform itself.

The model depends on balancing three objectives:

Merchants must receive meaningful value. Participants must have a reason to remain engaged. The platform must retain sustainable economics.

Without all three, a connected commerce network cannot achieve durable growth.

From Individual Transactions to Network Effects

The economics of an interconnected marketplace can become increasingly interesting as participation expands.

A larger merchant network may provide consumers with more reasons to engage.

Greater consumer participation may create additional opportunities for participating merchants.

More merchant activity may generate additional qualifying affiliate opportunities.

And effective affiliates may introduce still more consumers and businesses into the network.

These relationships have the potential to reinforce one another.

For Full Alliance Group, this creates a strategic opportunity to develop interconnected commercial infrastructure that may become more useful as its participating network grows.

The objective is not simply to accumulate users.

It is to create a network in which meaningful participation produces identifiable commercial value.

The Hive Economy: Relationships Create Liquidity

At the center of this strategy is a principle that reaches beyond payments and affiliate marketing.

Relationships create liquidity.

In traditional finance, liquidity refers to the ability to transact efficiently.

In commerce, relationships can help create the conditions that make transactions happen.

A merchant relationship provides access to products and services.

A consumer relationship creates demand.

An affiliate relationship expands distribution.

A payment relationship supplies infrastructure.

When these elements work together, commercial opportunities can circulate through a broader network.

This is the philosophy behind The Hive Economy - a vision of commerce in which economic participation is built around real transactions, measurable contributions, and the connections between people and businesses.

YBEE engagement rewards are intended to support qualifying participation in this ecosystem. They are distinct from investment securities and do not represent ownership in Full Alliance Group, Qubee Hive Holdings, or their subsidiaries.

What This Means for Full Alliance Group

As the publicly traded holding company behind the development of the YAHBEE ecosystem, Full Alliance Group occupies an important position in the broader strategy.

The company's long-term objective is to build and develop complementary operating businesses capable of supporting one another through shared relationships, infrastructure, and distribution opportunities.

YAHBEE and YAHIVE represent a potential connective layer across that strategy.

Merchant services can create commercial relationships.

The wallet and card program can encourage consumer participation.

Affiliate marketing can help expand distribution.

And the resulting activity, if developed and scaled successfully, may contribute to recurring revenue opportunities within the Full Alliance Group corporate structure.

For FAGI, the significance is not merely the potential success of an individual wallet or affiliate program.

It is the opportunity to develop a connected commercial ecosystem that complements its operating companies and supports the broader objective of long-term shareholder value creation.

As with any developing platform, commercial adoption, revenues, margins, and shareholder outcomes remain uncertain and depend on successful execution.

The Next Chapter of Commerce

The next generation of commerce platforms may not be defined solely by who processes the most payments or issues the most cards.

They may also be defined by who most effectively connects merchants, consumers, products, services, and the relationships responsible for generating transactions.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI), through Qubee Hive Holdings and its YAHBEE and YAHIVE initiatives, is pursuing that opportunity.

The company envisions a system where payment technology, merchant relationships, consumer engagement, and performance-based affiliate marketing work together rather than in isolation.

Because the future of commerce is not just about moving money.

It's about connecting the people and businesses that make commerce possible.

Full Alliance Group is building the corporate ecosystem.

YAHBEE is developing the commerce connections.

YAHIVE is developing the relationship-driven distribution network.

Together, they represent the vision of The Hive Economy.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) is a publicly traded, diversified holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling businesses across specialty manufacturing, health and wellness, consumer products, healthcare, financial technology, and digital commerce.

The Company's manufacturing operations include Pure Solutions, Inc., specializing in nutritional supplements, private-label manufacturing, and custom formulations, and Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC, a majority-owned business specializing in advanced hypochlorous acid (HOCl) solutions utilizing nanobubble technology.

Its health and wellness portfolio includes DynaMAXX International, Dynamaxx Health, Pure Factors, and JusSpray.

Through its majority-owned Qubee Hive Holdings, Inc., Full Alliance Group is developing the YAHBEE digital commerce ecosystem, integrating YAHBEE Wallet, YAHBEE Pay merchant services, YAHIVE affiliate marketing, YBEE digital rewards, and YAHBEE Media.

Full Alliance Group's strategy is to leverage complementary operating businesses, technology platforms, proprietary brands, and distribution networks to generate diversified revenue streams, accelerate growth, and create long-term shareholder value.

For additional information, visit .

Disclosures

**Company-Sponsored Information and Securities Disclaimer** This material is company-sponsored information provided by Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) for general informational purposes. It reflects the Company's perspective and is not independent investment research. It does not constitute investment, legal, or tax advice, an offer to sell securities, or a solicitation to purchase securities. Any securities offering, if undertaken, will be conducted through appropriate offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws. **Forward-Looking Statements** This material may contain forward-looking statements concerning Full Alliance Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, brands, products, and business initiatives. These statements include expectations regarding business development, product launches, manufacturing capacity, sales, revenue, profitability, financing, acquisitions, partnerships, technology development, regulatory approvals, and anticipated milestones. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project,”“estimate,”“may,”“will,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all such statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions as of the date made and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Relevant risks include the availability and cost of capital; dilution from future financing; the ability to execute business plans and integrate acquisitions; customer demand and market acceptance; competition; manufacturing, supply-chain, and distribution constraints; product quality and liability; regulatory requirements affecting supplements, wellness products, HOCl products, payments, digital assets, and securities activities; reliance on third-party providers; cybersecurity and data privacy; and general economic conditions. *The YAHBEE mCard is issued by MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard and may be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Contact

William Heneghan

Qubee Hive Holdings, Inc

...

(800)895-4415

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Full Alliance Group, Inc.