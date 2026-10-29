U.S. Air Purifier Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $7.91 Billion As Air Quality Concerns Drive 6.8% CAGR And New Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on indoor air quality concerns, stricter standards, and demand across homes, offices, schools, and healthcare facilities through targeted technology and channel strategies

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Sales Channel, Type, Coverage Range, Application, State, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. air purifier market was valued at an estimated USD 4.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.91 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing awareness of indoor air quality, heightened health concerns, and increasing exposure to allergens, pollution, and wildfire smoke.

Demand for air purification systems continues to rise across residential, commercial, and industrial environments. Offices, healthcare facilities, schools, laboratories, hospitality venues, retail locations, and transportation settings are strengthening indoor air quality practices to protect occupants and maintain comfortable environments. Residential adoption is also increasing as consumers seek solutions that reduce exposure to airborne particulates and contaminants.

Poor indoor air quality can contribute to fatigue, headaches, respiratory irritation, and reduced workplace productivity. Airborne pollutants may also aggravate asthma and other health conditions, while long-term exposure to asbestos, radon, and certain hazardous substances can create more serious health risks. These concerns are strengthening demand for air purifiers capable of supporting cleaner indoor environments.

Construction and renovation dust, cleaning supplies, pesticides, and airborne chemicals are additional sources of indoor contamination. Regulatory attention is therefore playing an important role in U.S. air purifier market growth. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has established requirements related to ventilation and air contaminants, encouraging organizations to evaluate and improve indoor air management.

State-level initiatives are also influencing purchasing decisions. The New Jersey Indoor Air Quality Standard, N.J.A.C. 12:100-13 (2007), establishes indoor air quality requirements for public employee-occupied buildings during working hours. California maintains an indoor air quality program focused on identifying and studying public health concerns associated with indoor environments while promoting healthier conditions throughout the state. Such initiatives are expected to support continued investment in air purification technologies.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Scope

The report provides country-level revenue and volume forecasts and analyzes industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market coverage includes technology, sales channel, product type, coverage range, application, and all 50 U.S. states.



Technology: High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Electrostatic Precipitator, and Others

Sales Channel: Online and Offline, including Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others

Type: Standalone/Portable and In-duct/Fixed

Coverage Range: Below 250 Sq. Ft., 250-400 Sq. Ft., 401-700 Sq. Ft., and Above 700 Sq. Ft. Application: Commercial, Residential, and Industrial

Commercial market analysis encompasses Retail Shops (Mercantile), Offices, Healthcare Facilities, Hospitality, Schools & Educational Institutions, Laboratories, Transport, and other business environments. State-level forecasts provide further insight into geographic demand patterns, investment opportunities, and market development across the U.S.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report offers comprehensive U.S. air purifier market analysis designed to support manufacturers, distributors, investors, retailers, and other industry participants. It examines competitive positioning, market share, emerging technologies, sales opportunities, product innovation, and the trends expected to influence future demand.



Detailed market estimates and forecasts for informed decision-making

Revenue and volume analysis across major market segments

Assessment of growth opportunities and evolving industry trends

State-level forecasts for geographic market evaluation

Competitive landscape and market share insights Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting strategic planning

With indoor air quality becoming an increasingly important priority for households, employers, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and regulators, the U.S. air purifier market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2033. Continued concerns surrounding pollution, wildfire smoke, allergens, workplace safety, and regulatory compliance are expected to reinforce long-term demand across multiple applications and technology categories.

Companies Featured



Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

AprilAire

LG Electronics

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Unilever (Blueair)

Dyson

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

SharkNinja

Lasko Products, LLC (Germ Guardian)

Vesync Co., Ltd (Arovast Corporation)

COWAY CO., LTD.

PuroAir IQAir Group

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