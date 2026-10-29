U.S. Healthcare Data Monetization Market For Quality, Outcomes & Payment Intelligence, 2026-2033 AI And RWE Adoption To Drive Market To US$1.70 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Healthcare Data Monetization Market For Quality, Outcomes & Payment Intelligence Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Entity, Product Type, Buyer, Buyer Vs Product Type, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. healthcare data monetization market for quality, outcomes & payment intelligence had an estimated serviceable obtainable market size of USD 955.44 million in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.77% from 2026 to 2033.

Market growth is being supported by the rapid increase in healthcare data generated through electronic health records (EHRs), claims databases, imaging systems, wearables, and connected medical devices. The expanding volume of structured and unstructured information is creating significant opportunities for healthcare providers, payers, technology companies, and data aggregators to commercialize de-identified datasets, analytics products, and decision-support capabilities.

Demand for Real-World Data (RWD) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) is also accelerating across the U.S. life sciences industry. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are using longitudinal healthcare datasets to improve clinical trial design, assess site feasibility, identify eligible patient populations, monitor treatment outcomes, support pharmacovigilance, and strengthen regulatory submissions. These applications are positioning healthcare data monetization as an increasingly important component of drug development, market access, and commercialization strategies.

Regulators and payers are placing greater emphasis on post-market evidence to evaluate treatment efficacy, patient outcomes, safety, and cost-effectiveness in real-world settings. This trend is increasing demand for high-quality patient datasets that combine clinical, claims, quality, reimbursement, and adherence information. Healthcare organizations are responding through data licensing, strategic partnerships, subscription offerings, analytics services, and AI-enabled predictive products.

Adoption of artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud platforms, and embedded decision engines is further strengthening the market outlook. These technologies help organizations extract actionable intelligence from complex healthcare datasets, improve operational performance, optimize payment strategies, identify care gaps, and manage financial risk. Payers and providers are also investing in analytics to support value-based care, network optimization, referral management, capacity planning, and quality improvement initiatives.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report analyzes U.S. healthcare data monetization revenue trends from 2021 through 2033. Market estimates are segmented by entity, product type, buyer type, and buyer vs product type, with Total Addressable Market, Serviceable Available Market, and Serviceable Obtainable Market measurements presented where applicable.



Entity: Healthcare entities and non-healthcare entities.

Product type: Data Subscription (patient-level / aggregate / licensed datasets), Insights-as-a-Service (curated analytics products), and Models / Decision Engines (AI-enabled predictive products).

Pharmaceutical companies: Clinical Trial Enablement, HCP & Customer Targeting, Safety, Adherence & HEOR, and Formulary Analytics / Commercial Access Enablement.

Health systems & providers: Go-to-Market & Contracting, Quality & Care Gap Closure, Network & Operational Optimization, and Formulary Analytics / Commercial Access Enablement.

Retail pharmacies: Independent pharmacies and chain pharmacies, including applications involving prescription data, adherence signals, patient behavior, refill optimization, and engagement engines. Other non-payer healthcare entities: Data packages, insights platforms, and API / embedded models.

The buyer vs product type analysis examines how pharmaceutical companies, health systems, providers, retail pharmacies, and other non-payer healthcare entities purchase and apply datasets, analytics services, and predictive models. Key solutions include clinical and claims data subscriptions, trial feasibility analytics, site selection AI tools, HCP-level targeting signals, real-time targeting engines, access analytics, pricing optimization tools, care gap analytics, VBC optimization engines, and adherence-focused engagement products.

As healthcare organizations seek stronger evidence, improved outcomes, and more efficient payment strategies, the U.S. healthcare data monetization market is expected to remain an important source of innovation and commercial value. Continued investment in interoperable data infrastructure, advanced analytics, RWD/RWE capabilities, and secure cloud technologies will support sustained market expansion through 2033.

Key Attributes

