Pixalate Releases Q3 2026 CTV Seller Trust Index 2.0: Less Than 1% Of CTV Inventory In US Resold Through Arbitrage, Lowest Of Any Channel Google Adexchange Top-Ranked 'Direct' Seller On All Five CTV Platforms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pixalate's CTV STI 2.0 rates sellers by arbitrage risk and invalid traffic (ad fraud) risk across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Samsung TV in the United States; Google AdExchange, Magnite, OpenX, Xandr Monetize, Sharethrough among leaders LONDON, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, an ad fraud and privacy compliance platform, today released the Q3 2026 Connected TV (CTV) Seller Trust Index (STI) 2.0 rankings. The CTV STI 2.0 ranks 60+ open programmatic CTV ad sellers across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, and LG Smart TV in the United States. The index is free, public, and updated quarterly. For each seller, the model measures:

What Sellers Claim: How many publishers selling ads list the seller as DIRECT in their app-ads.txt file, as detected by Pixalate

Verification of Seller Claims: The scale and ratio of a seller's impressions that actually flowed through an authorized-direct path, per Pixalate's SupplyChain Object (SCO) analysis Seller Arbitrage Risk: Independent Pixalate risk rating for selling >50% of inventory as a reseller, according to Pixalate's SCO analysis

Arbitrage Trends in CTV (Q3 2026) In CTV, 0.8% of ranked U.S. inventory was resold rather than sold publisher-direct in Q3 2026, roughly level with Q2 (0.7%), down from 4.1% in Q1, and still by far the lowest of any channel (web: 21.4%; mobile: 16.4%). The share of ranked seller listings that are primarily arbitrageurs rose to 7 of 118 (about 6%), up from 2 of 195 (about 1%) in Q2 but below the 8% recorded in Q1. Samsung TV had the highest share (3 of 14 ranked sellers in Q3). No ranked seller on LG Smart TV resold more than half of its measured inventory. Q3 2026 CTV Seller Trust Index 2.0: Top Sellers in United States The following tables show the top-ranked sellers in the United States based on CTV Seller Trust Index scores for Q3 2026. Full rankings for all 5 CTV platforms are available at pixalate.com. Roku

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged

Inventory

Ratio 'DIRECT'

Publisher

Penetration SIVT

Ratio GIVT

Ratio Likely

Fraudulent

Bundle ID

Traffic Ratio 1 Google AdExchange High GIVT 0% 1,115 16% 23% 5% 2 OpenX 0% 1,134 3% 3% 14% 3 Sharethrough 0% 1,117 9% < 1% 27%





Amazon Fire TV

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged

Inventory

Ratio 'DIRECT'

Publisher

Penetration SIVT

Ratio GIVT

Ratio Likely

Fraudulent

Bundle ID

Traffic Ratio 1 Google AdExchange High SIVT 0% 637 25% 1% 25% 2 Magnite 0% 630 17% 2% 34% 3 Xandr Monetize 0% 618 13% < 1% 37%





Apple TV

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged

Inventory

Ratio 'DIRECT'

Publisher

Penetration SIVT

Ratio GIVT Ratio Likely

Fraudulent

Bundle ID

Traffic Ratio 1 Google AdExchange High SIVT 0% 441 39% < 1% 29% 2 Xandr Monetize High SIVT 0% 432 31% < 1% 27% 3 Amazon Publisher Services High SIVT 0% 408 47% 1% 33%





Samsung TV

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged Inventory Ratio 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration SIVT Ratio GIVT Ratio Likely

Fraudulent

Bundle ID

Traffic Ratio 1 Google AdExchange High SIVT/GIVT 0% 117 46% 5% 21% 2 Sharethrough 0% 104 6% < 1% 25% 3 Amazon Publisher Services 0% 100 9% < 1% 34%





CTV Seller Trust Index 2.0 Metrics

The following metrics are disclosed for each seller on each platform:

Metric Description Arbitraged Inventory Ratio The percentage of a seller's measured impressions that did not flow through an authorized-direct path - i.e., the share sold as a reseller or arbitrage intermediary, per Pixalate's SCO analysis. 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration The number of apps with open programmatic ad activity, as measured by Pixalate, in a country that lists the seller as a DIRECT partner in their app-ads.txt file - a measure of potential direct access in a given market. SIVT Ratio Sophisticated Invalid Traffic as a percentage of total impressions, per Pixalate's MRC-accredited detection. GIVT Ratio General Invalid Traffic as a percentage of total impressions. Includes known bots, spiders, and other non-human traffic identified through industry-standard filtration lists. Fraudulent Bundle ID Traffic Ratio The percentage of a seller's ads sold using likely fraudulent Bundle IDs in the bid stream.





Seller overall rankings are a composite score based on Arbitraged Inventory Ratio, DIRECT Publisher Penetration, and Authorized-Direct Volume.

CTV Arbitrage by Platform: Percentage of SSPs That Are Primarily Resellers

The following table shows the share of CTV SSPs ranked on the STI 2.0 on each platform that are primarily resellers in the United States - meaning over half of their measured impressions were not delivered through an authorized-direct path, as assessed by Pixalate.

Platform # of SSPs Ranked # of SSPs Ranked With >50% Arbitraged Inventory Ratio % of SSPs Ranked With >50% Arbitraged Inventory Ratio Samsung TV 14 3 21% Apple TV 7 1 14% Amazon Fire TV 57 2 4% Roku 38 1 3% LG 2 0 0%





Download CTV Seller Trust Index

The Pixalate Seller Trust Index ratings are free and open to the public. See the full Q3 2026 CTV Seller Trust Index ratings at pixalate.com.

Pixalate also publishes the Mobile Seller Trust Index and Web Seller Trust Index.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a“key innovator” for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Seller Trust Indexes (collectively, the“Indexes”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. As cited in the Indexes, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics and Pixalate's opinions regarding the relative performance of each seller with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.

IVT rates and scores derived from each vendor's own proprietary methods and independent analysis may depict differing results and opinions across measurement providers. Any party's reliance on Pixalate's Indexes, rankings, IVT opinions, or related data is entirely at that party's own risk. Pixalate makes no guarantees, representations, or warranties - express or implied - regarding the accuracy, completeness, or applicability of its opinions or data to any particular purpose or circumstance.

Per the MRC,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC,“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”

All company, product, and service names referenced herein, including but not limited to Google AdExchange, OpenX, Sharethrough, Magnite, Xandr Monetize, Amazon Publisher Services, are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Use of these names does not imply any affiliation with, sponsorship by, or endorsement from the trademark holders. References to these companies are for identification purposes only, in connection with Pixalate's independent analysis of publicly observable programmatic advertising data.

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