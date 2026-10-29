South & Central America Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast (2026-2031) Featuring Profiles Of Siemens, Abbott Labs, Roche, Biomerieux, Bio-Rad Labs And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added tooffering.

The South & Central America point of care (POC) diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ 6,924.0 million by 2031, rising from US$ 3,508.9 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2025 to 2031. Brazil and Argentina are among the key contributors to regional market development.

Market growth is being supported by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases. These health challenges are generating demand for rapid, efficient, and accessible diagnostic solutions across hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and homecare settings. Greater awareness of early disease detection, combined with government efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and expand diagnostic access in remote communities, is also accelerating adoption.

Medical device manufacturers are increasing their investments across South & Central America through strategic partnerships, product launches, geographic expansion, and technology innovation. These initiatives are improving the availability of advanced POC diagnostics while enabling companies to address changing clinical requirements and strengthen their regional presence.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market includes Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Disease Testing, Cardio Metabolic Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Coagulation Testing, Tumor Marker Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Hematology Testing, Thyroid Testing, and other categories. Glucose Monitoring accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Its principal sub-segments include Blood Glucose Meters, Lancets, and Strips, with Strips holding the leading position.

Infectious Disease Testing covers HIV Testing, Influenza Testing, Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing, Hepatitis C Testing, Respiratory Infection Testing, and other applications. Respiratory Infection Testing led this segment in 2024. Within Cardio Metabolic Testing, Cardiac Troponin (cTn) and Myoglobin Tests are important categories, with Cardiac Troponin Tests representing the largest share.

Based on purchase mode, the market is divided into Over-the-Counter (OTC) and Prescription products. Prescription products held the larger share in 2024. By sample type, Blood led the market ahead of Urine and other samples. Healthcare Facilities dominated the end-user segment, followed by Homecare and other settings. Within Healthcare Facilities, Diagnostic Centers accounted for the largest share, ahead of Hospitals and Clinics.

Brazil Creates Significant Growth Opportunities

Brazil is emerging as a major opportunity for point of care diagnostics companies due to its large population, substantial chronic disease burden, and position as the region's largest economy. The country's healthcare system includes both public and private providers, creating demand for diagnostic technologies across diverse care environments. Although local production is concentrated primarily on consumables, Brazil imports a significant volume of medical devices, supporting opportunities for international diagnostic technology companies.

The growing incidence of diabetes is particularly important to market expansion. The International Diabetes Federation reported approximately 15.7 million diabetes cases in Brazil in 2023, reinforcing the need for accessible glucose monitoring and early diagnostic services. Government agencies, healthcare providers, and private organizations are responding by expanding awareness programs and improving disease management capabilities.

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) also remain a public health concern in Brazil, increasing the need for timely infectious disease testing, stronger infection control measures, and improved healthcare quality. At the same time, developments in nanotechnology, genomics, and personalized diagnostics are supporting more sophisticated testing platforms and creating opportunities for future product innovation.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent participants in the South & Central America POC diagnostics market include Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, QIAGEN NV, Nova Biomedical Corporation, Polymer Technology Systems, Inc., and Danaher Corp. These companies are pursuing product innovation, market expansion, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to improve their competitive positions and broaden access to advanced diagnostic solutions.

According to the report, rising chronic disease prevalence, infectious disease testing requirements, technology advancements, and sustained investment will continue to shape the market through 2031. Efforts to improve healthcare delivery, strengthen diagnostic infrastructure, and increase access in underserved areas are expected to support long-term growth across South & Central America.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Point of Care Diagnostics Market Landscape

4.2 PEST Analysis

5. South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Point of Care Diagnostics Market - South & Central America Market Analysis

6.1 South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast and Analysis

7. South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Product

7.1 Glucose Monitoring

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Glucose Monitoring: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Infectious Disease Testing

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Infectious Disease Testing: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Cardio metabolic Testing

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cardio metabolic Testing: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Pregnancy And Fertility Testing

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Pregnancy And Fertility Testing: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.5 Coagulation Testing

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Coagulation Testing: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.6 Tumor or Cancer Marker Testing

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Tumor or Cancer Marker Testing: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.7 Cholesterol Testing

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Cholesterol Testing: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.8 Urinalysis Testing

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Urinalysis Testing: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.9 Hematology Testing

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Hematology Testing: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.10 Thyroid Testing

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Thyroid Testing: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.11 Others

7.11.1 Overview

7.11.2 Others: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Glucose Monitoring

8.1 Blood Glucose Meter

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Blood Glucose Meter: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Lancet

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Lancet: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Strips

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Strips: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Infectious Disease Testing

9.1 HIV Testing

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 HIV Testing: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Influenza Testing

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Influenza Testing: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Hepatitis C Virus Testing

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Hepatitis C Virus Testing: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Tropical Diseases Testing

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Tropical Diseases Testing: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.6 Respiratory Infection Testing

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Respiratory Infection Testing: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.7 Hospital Acquired Infections

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Hospital Acquired Infections: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Others: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

10.1 Cardiac Troponin (cTn) Test

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Cardiac Troponin (cTn) Test: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Myoglobin Test

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Myoglobin Test: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Others

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Others: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Purchase Mode

11.1 OTC

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 OTC: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2 Prescription

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Prescription: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12. South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Sample

12.1 Blood

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Blood: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.2 Urine

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Urine: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.3 Others

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Others: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13. South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

13.1 Healthcare Facilities

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Healthcare Facilities: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.2 Homecare

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Homecare: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.3 Others

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Others: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14. South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Healthcare Facilities

14.1 Hospitals and Clinics

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Hospitals and Clinics: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.2 Diagnostic Centers

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Diagnostic Centers: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.3 Others

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Others: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15. South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Country Analysis

15.1 South & Central America

15.1.1 South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

15.1.2.2 Brazil: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.1.2.2.1 Brazil: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.1.2.2.2 Brazil: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.1.2.2.3 Brazil: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.1.2.2.4 Brazil: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.1.2.2.5 Brazil: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.1.2.2.6 Brazil: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.1.2.2.7 Brazil: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.1.2.2.8 Brazil: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

15.2.3.3 Argentina: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.2.3.3.1 Argentina: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.2.3.3.2 Argentina: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.2.3.3.3 Argentina: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.2.3.3.4 Argentina: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.2.3.3.5 Argentina: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.2.3.3.6 Argentina: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.2.3.3.7 Argentina: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.2.3.3.8 Argentina: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

15.3.4.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.3.4.4.1 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.3.4.4.2 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.3.4.4.3 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.3.4.4.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.3.4.4.5 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.3.4.4.6 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.3.4.4.7 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.3.4.4.8 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

17 Industry Landscape

17.1 Overview

17.2 New Product Development

17.3 Merger and Acquisition

17.4 Other Strategic Developments

18 COMPANY PROFILES

18.1 Siemens AG

18.1.1 Key Facts

18.1.2 Business Description

18.1.3 Products and Services

18.1.4 Financial Overview

18.1.5 SWOT Analysis

18.1.6 Key Developments

18.2 Abbott Laboratories

18.2.1 Key Facts

18.2.2 Business Description

18.2.3 Products and Services

18.2.4 Financial Overview

18.2.5 SWOT Analysis

18.2.6 Key Developments

18.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

18.3.1 Key Facts

18.3.2 Business Description

18.3.3 Products and Services

18.3.4 Financial Overview

18.3.5 SWOT Analysis

18.3.6 Key Developments

18.4 bioMerieux SA

18.4.1 Key Facts

18.4.2 Business Description

18.4.3 Products and Services

18.4.4 Financial Overview

18.4.5 SWOT Analysis

18.4.6 Key Developments

18.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

18.5.1 Key Facts

18.5.2 Business Description

18.5.3 Products and Services

18.5.4 Financial Overview

18.5.5 SWOT Analysis

18.5.6 Key Developments

18.6 QIAGEN NV

18.6.1 Key Facts

18.6.2 Business Description

18.6.3 Products and Services

18.6.4 Financial Overview

18.6.5 SWOT Analysis

18.6.6 Key Developments

18.7 Nova Biomedical Corporation

18.7.1 Key Facts

18.7.2 Business Description

18.7.3 Products and Services

18.7.4 Financial Overview

18.7.5 SWOT Analysis

18.7.6 Key Developments

18.8 Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS)

18.8.1 Key Facts

18.8.2 Business Description

18.8.3 Products and Services

18.8.4 Financial Overview

18.8.5 SWOT Analysis

18.8.6 Key Developments

18.9 Danaher Corp

18.9.1 Key Facts

18.9.2 Business Description

18.9.3 Products and Services

18.9.4 Financial Overview

18.9.5 SWOT Analysis

18.9.6 Key Developments

19. Appendix

19.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [35]



List of Figures [53]

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