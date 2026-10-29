Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Vision 2030 Spending Drives 5.92% CAGR And A USD 2.04 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Saudi Arabia hospital supplies market is projected to grow from USD 1.44 billion in 2025 and USD 1.53 billion in 2026 to USD 2.04 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.92% from 2026 to 2031, supported by rising healthcare expenditure, hospital capacity expansion, chronic-disease prevalence, procurement digitization, and increasing demand for advanced medical equipment and consumables.

Vision 2030 Healthcare Investment Supports Market Growth

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 program remains a key growth driver for the hospital supplies market. The 2025 budget allocates SAR 260 billion to health and social development, representing a 12% increase from the previous year. This investment supports the construction of 12 new medical cities and upgrades across 150 existing healthcare facilities, creating sustained demand for disposable hospital supplies, sterilization systems, patient monitors, and operating-room equipment.

The planned privatization of 290 hospitals and 2,300 primary health centers is also reshaping purchasing priorities. Pay-for-performance models that reward improved clinical outcomes and lower infection rates are encouraging healthcare providers to adopt advanced wound dressings, infection-control products, and rapid sterilization technologies. Public Investment Fund spending of more than USD 65 billion through 2030 further supports long-term opportunities for local manufacturing partnerships and healthcare infrastructure development.

Chronic Diseases Increase Demand for Hospital Supplies

Saudi Arabia's rising chronic-disease burden is generating consistent demand for diagnostic, therapeutic, and post-operative care products. Diabetes affects 18.5% of adults, while 51% of citizens aged 65 and older are managing the condition. This trend is increasing the use of glucose testing strips, insulin delivery products, and advanced wound-care solutions.

Cardiovascular diseases account for 37% of deaths in the country, supporting demand for catheterization-lab consumables, surgical supplies, and post-operative monitoring systems. A national screening initiative launched in 2024 is designed to reach 5 million citizens annually, identifying previously undiagnosed patients and expanding the population requiring ongoing treatment. Wound-management revenue is forecast to advance at a CAGR of 8.23%, driven by growing adoption of negative-pressure therapy and bioactive dressings. Obesity, which affects 23.1% of adults, also contributes to longer hospital stays and higher consumption of PPE and infection-control supplies.

Import Dependency Creates Supply Chain Challenges

Saudi Arabia imports approximately 85% of its medical devices, leaving the hospital supplies sector exposed to currency movements, logistics disruption, and extended delivery schedules. Red Sea shipping disruption in 2024 increased container transit times from 28 to 45 days. In response, hospitals were required to maintain 60-90 days of inventory, tying up an estimated SAR 1.2 billion in additional working capital.

Cold-chain transportation requirements add another 12-15% to logistics costs during summer temperatures above 45 C. Although local production is expanding, domestic manufacturing remains concentrated in products such as gauze and bandages. Specialty consumables and advanced equipment therefore remain more vulnerable to international supply disruptions. Stringent SFDA approvals and tender pre-qualification requirements may also slow market entry, while NUPCO E-Procurement digitization is improving purchasing efficiency and transparency.

Operating-Room Equipment Records Strongest Segment Growth

Operating-room equipment is forecast to be the fastest-growing product segment, advancing at a CAGR of 7.73%. Growth is being fueled by investment in robotic platforms, hybrid theatres, and AI anesthesia workstations across new and upgraded medical facilities. Expanded use of minimally invasive procedures, which can reduce hospital stays by up to 40%, is further supporting equipment adoption.

Disposable hospital supplies accounted for 48.81% of market revenue in 2025. The segment is expected to grow at a more moderate CAGR of 5.2% as centralized procurement places pressure on pricing and environmental policies encourage selective adoption of reusable products.

Sterilization and disinfectant products are benefiting from infection-control requirements and waste-diversion targets, including interest in low-temperature hydrogen peroxide systems. However, capital costs remain 20-25% higher than legacy ethylene oxide units, limiting adoption among budget-constrained facilities. Demand for mobility aids and transportation equipment is also expected to increase as home healthcare expands and the population aged 65 and older approaches 12% by 2030. ISO 13485 compliance remains mandatory for products entering NUPCO tenders, reinforcing consistent quality standards throughout the Saudi Arabia hospital supplies market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Escalating Vision 2030 Healthcare Expenditure

4.2.2 Rising Chronic-Disease Burden

4.2.3 Expansion of Hospital Bed Capacity & New Medical Cities

4.2.4 NUPCO E-Procurement Digitization Accelerates Purchasing

4.2.5 Local-Content Incentives for Domestic Disposables Production

4.2.6 AI-Driven Inventory Optimisation Demanding Smart Consumables

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Import Dependency Exposes Supply Chains to FX & Logistics Shocks

4.3.2 Stringent SFDA Approvals & Tender Pre-Qualification Hurdles

4.3.3 Environmental Levies on Single-Use Plastics to Lift Unit Costs

4.3.4 Nurse Shortage & Saudization Slow Uptake of High-Tech Devices

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Disposable Hospital Supplies

5.1.2 Operating-Room Equipment

5.1.3 Sterilization & Disinfectants

5.1.4 Mobility Aids & Transportation

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Surgical & Trauma Care

5.2.2 Wound Management

5.2.3 Infection-Control & PPE

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Clinics & Ambulatory Centers

5.3.3 Home-Healthcare Providers

5.3.4 Long-Term-Care Facilities

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 3M

6.3.2 Al Ahmad Medical Co.

6.3.3 Bassam Trading Co.

6.3.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.3.5 Baxter Company Ltd.

6.3.6 Beckton, Dickinson and Company

6.3.7 Cardinal Health

6.3.8 GE Healthcare

6.3.9 Hill-Rom Middle East

6.3.10 Hoshan Healthcare Solutions

6.3.11 Johnson & Johnson

6.3.12 Medtronic Saudi Arabia

6.3.13 Modern Eastern

6.3.14 Smith & Nephew

6.3.15 SOMATCO

6.3.16 Stryker Corporation

6.3.17 United Medical Industries Co.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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