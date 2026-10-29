Matrix Design Brings Designers, Makers And AI Into An Open Conversation In London

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The China-listed design firm draws on international design collaboration and three core capabilities to explore the long-term future of human habitats and the built environment.

Shenzhen, China, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As generative artificial intelligence moves beyond concept images and into architectural workflows, the design industry faces a broader question: how digital exploration can be connected with professional judgment, material realities and the long-term needs of people and the environment. For Matrix Design Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 301365), this is a question best explored through collaboration rather than in isolation.







At Material Matters London, held Sept. 15–17 during the London Design Festival, the company created a space for open exploration and exchange. Hand, Code, Matter: A New Flow for Spatial Design - curated by Pick Up Architecture and designed by Farrokh Aman - brought Matrix Design's international design team and its material and delivery platform MIX into the same room as eight emerging architectural designers from the Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London (UCL). Generative-AI tools, including the company's Lovspark AI application, were placed in the participants' hands as shared instruments for exploration rather than presented as a finished solution.







The exhibition was conceived as an ongoing process of exploration rather than a fixed conclusion. Hand represented human imagination, cultural knowledge and craft; Code represented digital exploration; Matter was where design meets material selection, fabrication and the practical requirements of production.







Among the projects on show, Luke Gifford combined embroidery and thatch in a proposal to reimagine abandoned homes in Kerala, India, using AI to visualize further iterations of handmade models. Kotaro Bean paired hand-drawn studies of his grandmother's home with an AI-assisted collage. Amanda Carnovale used AI to create atmospheric studies of physical models for a project responding to the legacy of the 1968 Belice Valley earthquake in Sicily. The eight participants took different approaches and arrived at different outcomes, but all explored how AI could support their creative processes without compromising authorship or professional judgment.







The space was open to visitors as well, who could try the AI-assisted workflow at a dedicated demonstration station. Beyond the digital work, the exhibition emphasized physical making: Aman's installation used hand-painted timber display furniture designed for reuse after the fair.



"Matrix Design has been exploring how design expertise, emerging technologies and material knowledge can work together," said Xue Jiang, partner at Matrix Design. "London gave us an opportunity to bring that conversation into an international setting, to build new relationships with designers and creative partners, and to learn together as new design practices continue to evolve."







That exchange continued in a public panel at Material Matters, moderated by Vicky Richardson, co-founder of Pick Up Architecture, where designers and technology specialists examined the responsibilities of designers using AI-assisted tools. Speakers emphasized that the ability to assess proportion, context, feasibility and quality remains rooted in professional experience, even as new tools accelerate visual exploration.







"Every generation of designers has had to master new tools, from the drawing board to CAD. AI is no different in that respect," Richardson said. "What these graduates showed is that the way forward is to understand it properly, use it critically and keep your own judgment at the center."

Those questions - about authorship, material responsibility and what design owes to the wider environment - are ones Matrix Design has been working through in its own practice, across three strands.

The first is research. During the London Design Festival, the London research unit of Matrix Institute released New Relations: 2026 European Design Insight Report, its first European design research report. It examines nature and coexistence, demographic change and inclusion, urban living, health and well-being, and the relationship between humans and technology - and considers how design might move beyond an exclusively human-centered perspective to recognize the wider ecological systems of which the built environment is a part.







The second is material and delivery. MIX connects design intentions with material knowledge, furnishings, manufacturing resources and supply-chain coordination, so that production and implementation considerations are part of the design process rather than an afterthought.

The third is technology. Since 2019, Matrix Design has explored how generative-AI applications can support concept development, iteration and communication, expanding the possibilities available to designers while creative direction, contextual understanding and responsibility for the final outcome remain human decisions.

Rather than presenting research, material delivery and technology as a single methodology or product, Matrix Design sees them as complementary capabilities that support ongoing exchange with international design communities, researchers and industry partners. Looking ahead, its focus extends beyond the creation of individual spaces to the evolving relationships among people, technology, material resources and ecological systems - and to the role design can play in shaping more adaptable, inclusive and responsible built environments.

About Matrix Design

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Shenzhen and Shanghai, Matrix Design Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 301365) is a publicly listed spatial design practice working across residential, workplace, commercial, hospitality, cultural and healthcare environments. Guided by a philosophy of "design for good, technology for all," the company integrates professional design expertise with research through Matrix Institute, material and delivery capabilities through MIX, and ongoing applications of emerging technologies, including generative AI. With an international design network and offices in Beijing, Chengdu, Xi'an, Wuhan, Hong Kong, London and Riyadh, Matrix Design has a team of more than 700 people and a portfolio of over 6,700 projects. It ranked No. 1 in Interior Design magazine's 2026 International Giants ranking.

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