Milaidhoo Maldives To Welcome Chef James Knight-Paccheco

Milaidhoo Maldives is set to welcome award-winning chef James Knight-Paccheco to the island for two exclusive culinary events on 11 and 12 December 2026. The hands-on showcases will celebrate a shared passion for food, the art of gastronomy and the pleasure of discovering new flavours.

Based in Dubai, Chef James, better known as Chef JKP, has spent over 20 years in the hospitality industry, working in Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury hotels across the UK and Middle East. He has worked alongside acclaimed chefs Raymond Blanc, Gordon Ramsay and Michael Caines, and his work at Ryba, Abu Dhabi contributed to the restaurant receiving a Michelin Bib Gourmand and Michelin Opening of the Year recognition. He is opening a culinary school in Dubai, and also hosts 'The Chef JKP Podcast', which has attracted over 6.5 million downloads.

Chef JKP crafts experiences that people remember and believes that food is never just food: it is memory, culture, connection, and above all, joy. On 11 December, he will lead a workshop, offering guests the opportunity to cook with him, learn professional culinary techniques and exchange ideas in the kitchen. The following evening, he will host a grape pairing dinner, bringing his own style of cooking to the island in with the resident sommelier.

At Milaidhoo, food is closely tied to the island and the people who call it home. Maldivian flavours and traditions merge with international influences, creating a kitchen where different backgrounds and ideas come together – and where there is a genuine pleasure in sharing knowledge, whether through a local dish, a new technique or a conversation with the person who crafted your meal.

In the quiet surroundings of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, dining is relaxed and personal, with time to savour special delicacies and enjoy the company of friends and loved ones in an exquisite setting.