Global Library Construction And Screening Service Market Trends And Forecast To 2031 6.5% CAGR Driven By Personalized Medicine, Genomics, And Drug Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI, automation, cloud platforms, customized libraries and strategic partnerships to cut costs, accelerate screening and expand into pharma and agriculture

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Library Construction and Screening Service Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global library construction and screening service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2031. Growth is being driven by increasing demand for high-throughput screening, rising adoption of personalized medicine techniques, and continued advances in genomic research.

The market outlook remains promising, supported by expanding opportunities in life sciences and drug development. Market trends cover 2019 to 2024, with forecasts from 2025 to 2031. Market size estimates are measured in terms of value ($B).

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, combinatorial peptide & protein libraries are expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, drug development is expected to experience higher growth. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Library Construction and Screening Service Market



AI and Machine Learning Integration: AI-driven analysis is improving candidate prioritization, pattern recognition, and predictive screening, helping researchers reduce development timelines and improve decision-making.

Automation and High-Throughput Screening: Automated workflows are increasing screening capacity, reducing manual errors, and supporting more consistent results across large and complex libraries.

Customized Library Design: Demand is increasing for application-specific libraries tailored to therapeutic targets, molecular characteristics, and personalized medicine programs.

Cloud-Based Data Management: Cloud platforms are enabling secure data sharing, remote collaboration, scalable analysis, and more efficient management of screening results. Greater Focus on Quality and Compliance: Providers are strengthening validation, traceability, reproducibility, and ethical data practices to meet the requirements of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, and healthcare customers.

These trends are supporting more precise, scalable, and efficient library construction and screening services while expanding their relevance across research and commercial applications.

Recent Developments in the Library Construction and Screening Service Market



Service providers are expanding customized screening programs for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, and life science customers.

Digital platforms are improving remote access, real-time data exchange, and collaboration between service providers and research teams.

Partnerships among service companies, research institutions, biotechnology firms, and technology providers are accelerating innovation and broadening technical capabilities.

Enhanced analytical tools are improving screening accuracy, candidate selection, and the interpretation of complex datasets. Evolving regulatory and ethical standards are encouraging stronger quality controls and greater confidence in outsourced services.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Library Construction and Screening Service Market



Pharmaceutical Research: Targeted drug discovery programs create opportunities for services that accelerate the identification and validation of promising therapeutic candidates.

Workflow Automation: Automated library preparation and screening can increase throughput, improve reproducibility, and lower per-sample operating costs.

Personalized Medicine: Tailored libraries can support precision research by improving the relevance of screened candidates to specific biological targets or patient profiles.

Advanced Data Analytics: AI-enabled analysis can strengthen candidate prioritization and shorten time-to-market for new products. Agriculture and Food Applications: Crop protection, food safety, and nutraceutical research offer additional revenue opportunities beyond traditional pharmaceutical and life science markets.

Market Drivers



Demand for High-Throughput Screening: Research organizations require faster and more scalable methods to evaluate large numbers of compounds, proteins, peptides, and genetic targets.

Growth of Personalized Medicine: Precision research is increasing demand for customized libraries and screening strategies aligned with specific biomarkers and therapeutic targets.

Advances in Genomic Research: Continued progress in sequencing, gene expression analysis, and functional genomics is expanding the need for specialized library construction.

Rising R&D Investment: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing in discovery platforms that can improve productivity and reduce development risk. Expansion of Outsourced Research: Access to specialized expertise, infrastructure, and advanced technologies is encouraging organizations to use external service providers.

Market Challenges



High Capital and Operating Costs: Advanced screening systems, analytical instruments, software, and skilled personnel require substantial investment.

Technology Integration and Skill Gaps: Rapid innovation requires continuous platform upgrades, workflow integration, and workforce training. Regulatory and Quality Requirements: Providers must manage complex standards related to data integrity, validation, biosafety, privacy, and reproducibility across multiple markets.

Long-term competitiveness will depend on investments in automation, analytical capabilities, regulatory compliance, and specialized scientific expertise.

Library Construction and Screening Service Companies

Market participants compete through service quality, technical capabilities, R&D investment, infrastructure expansion, workflow integration, and the development of cost-effective technologies. Companies profiled in the market include:



VectorBuilder

Creative Biolabs

Creative Biogene

CD Genomics

Lifeasible

Creative Biostructure

Porton Advanced

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bionexus GenScript

Country Wise Outlook for the Library Construction and Screening Service Market



United States: Strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, advanced screening infrastructure, and early adoption of AI-driven platforms support market growth. Academic-industry collaboration and demand for outsourced discovery services also remain important.

China: Expanding biotechnology investment, genomic research, and domestic drug discovery capabilities are increasing demand for high-throughput and customized screening services.

Germany: A well-established life science sector, rigorous quality standards, and investment in translational research support demand for reliable and compliant service platforms.

India: Growth in contract research, biotechnology, pharmaceutical development, and cost-effective scientific services is strengthening the country's market position. Japan: Advanced research capabilities, precision medicine initiatives, and pharmaceutical innovation are encouraging adoption of automated and data-intensive screening solutions.

Report Coverage



Market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Historical trend analysis from 2019 to 2024 and forecasts from 2025 to 2031.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities across library types, applications, and regions. Strategic analysis covering M&A, technology development, competitive positioning, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed



Which library types, applications, and regions offer the strongest growth opportunities?

Which market areas are expected to grow fastest, and what factors will drive that performance?

What technological, regulatory, and commercial factors are influencing market dynamics?

What challenges, business risks, and competitive threats face service providers?

How are customer requirements and screening strategies changing?

Which companies are leading market development, and what strategic initiatives are they pursuing?

How are new technologies and alternative solutions affecting competitive positioning? What M&A activity has occurred during the past five years, and how has it influenced the industry?

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