Fiber Optic Cable Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.27% Through 2032 As Asia Pacific Captures 36.12% Share, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fiber optic cable market is projected to reach USD 25.47 billion by 2032, driven by rising demand for high-speed data transmission, expanding data center infrastructure, and growing telecommunications networks.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the fiber optic cable market size is projected to grow from USD 1 5 . 62 billion in 202 7 to USD 25.47 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.27% during the forecast period (2027–2032).

The report highlights that rising internet traffic, fiber-to-the-home deployments, and growing data center interconnection requirements are creating opportunities across the global fiber optic cable industry. Cable manufacturers, telecommunications operators, hyperscale cloud providers, and subsea network developers are investing in high-capacity optical infrastructure to support expanding connectivity requirements. While high-speed network expansion and digital infrastructure investments support demand, civil-works costs, right-of-way complexities, raw-material price volatility, and supply constraints continue to influence deployment timelines and supplier economics.

Key Fiber Optic Cable Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

High-Speed Internet and 5G Deployments Expand Fiber Infrastructure Demand

Growing internet usage and increasing data traffic are strengthening demand for fiber optic infrastructure. As operators expand broadband coverage and upgrade existing networks, optical cables provide the transmission capacity required to support high-speed connectivity across residential, commercial, and enterprise applications. Government-backed rural broadband programs are also creating opportunities for cable suppliers by extending network infrastructure to underserved communities. The expansion of 5G networks is further increasing the importance of fiber-based transport infrastructure, as fiber backhaul connects mobile network equipment with core networks to accommodate rising data volumes and improve performance. Fiber-to-the-home deployments are also extending optical connectivity closer to end users, creating demand for cable constructions suited to access networks, underground routes, and building connections.

Hyperscale Data Centers and High-Density Cables Create New Opportunities

Growing investments in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and hyperscale data centers are increasing requirements for optical connectivity between computing facilities. Data center operators need reliable, high-capacity connections to link servers, storage infrastructure, and geographically separated facilities, creating opportunities for manufacturers offering high-fiber-count cables, advanced connectivity solutions, and products designed for space-constrained environments. High-density ribbon cables and ultra-high-count optical cables can help operators increase fiber capacity within existing conduit pathways and data center infrastructure. Multiyear supply agreements between cable manufacturers and major telecommunications or technology companies also support production planning and long-term customer relationships, positioning suppliers with specialized cable designs, consistent product quality, and dependable delivery capabilities to benefit from these procurement requirements.

Submarine Connectivity and Network Resilience Support Industry Expansion

Submarine cable projects are creating additional opportunities as countries, telecommunications providers, and data center operators seek reliable international connectivity. New routes can improve network resilience, diversify existing pathways, and connect emerging digital infrastructure hubs, while cross-border submarine systems generate demand for specialized optical cables, landing infrastructure, engineering, and installation services. However, the industry faces challenges associated with permitting, marine installation, raw-material availability, and project coordination. Helium supply constraints and fluctuations in production costs can affect optical-fiber manufacturing and delivery commitments, increasing the importance of supply-chain planning, manufacturing capacity, and long-term procurement arrangements for cable producers and network developers.

"The fiber optic cable market is benefiting from rising data traffic, expanding broadband coverage, and increasing investment in hyperscale data centers and next-generation telecommunications infrastructure. As network operators prioritize capacity, reliability, and connectivity across terrestrial and submarine routes, manufacturers are exploring opportunities in high-density cable designs, specialized optical products, and long-term supply agreements. Mordor Intelligence's research evaluates these developments alongside changing installation requirements, end-user demand, competitive strategies, and regional investment patterns to help decision-makers identify emerging market opportunities," says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

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Table of Contents (Partial) – Fiber Optic Cable Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGYEXECUTIVE SUMMARYMARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Penetration of High-Speed Internet and Global Data-Traffic Surge

4.2.2 Accelerated 5G Roll-outs and Fiber-Deep FTTx Deployments

4.2.3 Expanding Hyperscale Data-Center Interconnect Demand

4.2.4 Government-Backed Rural Broadband and Digital-Inclusion Programs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Civil-Works Cost and Right-of-Way Complexities

4.3.2 Price Volatility in Raw Materials and Helium Supply Constraints

4.3.3 Delays in Environmental Permitting for Submarine Routes

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Cable Type

5.1.1 Armored Cable

5.1.2 Non-Armored Cable

5.1.3 Ribbon Cable

5.1.4 Other Cable Type

5.2 By Fiber Mode

5.2.1 Single-Mode Fiber

5.2.2 Multi-Mode Fiber

5.2.3 Plastic Optical Fiber

5.3 By Installation Type

5.3.1 Aerial / Overhead

5.3.2 Underground / Buried

5.3.3 Submarine / Under-Water

5.3.4 Indoor / Drop Cables

5.4 By End-User Industry

5.4.1 Telecommunications

5.4.2 Data Centers and Cloud Providers

5.4.3 Power Utilities and Smart Grid

5.4.4 Defense and Aerospace

5.4.5 Industrial Automation and Control

5.4.6 Healthcare and Medical

5.4.7 Oil and Gas and Offshore

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East

5.5.6 Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Prysmian Group

6.4.2 Corning Inc.

6.4.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

6.4.4 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable (YOFC)

6.4.6 And more

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

Fiber Optic Cable Market Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific remains the largest regional market for fiber optic cable, supported by telecommunications infrastructure expansion, broadband deployment, and substantial optical network construction. China continues to contribute to regional demand through new optical cable installations, while telecommunications operators across countries such as India and Indonesia are expanding backbone networks and improving digital connectivity. Continued investments in 5G, data centers, and fiber-based access networks create opportunities for cable manufacturers, although local procurement requirements and differences in deployment conditions influence market participation.

The Middle East is expected to experience the fastest market growth, supported by cross-border connectivity projects, expanding data center infrastructure, and investments in regional telecommunications networks. Submarine cable systems linking the United Arab Emirates and Oman illustrate how regional connectivity projects can connect data centers and network facilities across national borders. Continued investment in digital infrastructure and international data routes is expected to support demand for specialized cable systems and related connectivity solutions.

North America benefits from established telecommunications infrastructure, hyperscale data center investments, and continued broadband network upgrades. Major technology companies and telecommunications providers are entering long-term procurement agreements for optical fiber and cable, creating opportunities for manufacturers with sufficient production capacity and reliable delivery capabilities. However, permitting requirements, construction expenses, and right-of-way restrictions can delay deployments and affect project economics.

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