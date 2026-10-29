The ADME Toxicology Testing Market Is Projected To Grow Rapidly At A 12.1% CAGR Through 2030

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ADME Toxicology Testing Market Report

The Business Research Company's ADME Toxicology Testing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The ADME toxicology testing market has been witnessing significant expansion recently, fueled by advances in pharmaceutical research and growing regulatory demands. This sector plays a critical role in evaluating the safety profiles of drug candidates by examining their absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion characteristics. Let's explore the market's size, growth drivers, key regional trends, and the factors shaping its future development.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the ADME Toxicology Testing Market

The ADME toxicology testing market has experienced rapid growth and is anticipated to continue this momentum. From $11.5 billion in 2025, it is expected to increase to $12.83 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This past growth has largely resulted from the limited presence of automated ADME testing systems, dependence on traditional biochemical assays, heightened regulatory scrutiny of drug safety, expanding pharmaceutical research activities, and increased use of LC-MS and HPLC instruments. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to reach $20.25 billion by 2030, with an even higher CAGR of 12.1%. Future expansion will be driven by advances such as integrated ADME testing platforms, the growing use of omics and molecular imaging techniques, rising investments in predictive toxicology software, broader adoption of ADME testing in cosmetics and food sectors, and AI-enabled risk assessment tools. Emerging trends include the widespread use of high-throughput screening instruments, greater reliance on cell-based and in vitro assays, enhanced uptake of omics-based toxicology technologies, and the integration of simulation and modeling software to improve risk prediction.

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Understanding ADME Toxicology Testing and Its Importance

ADME toxicology testing involves studying how a substance or drug candidate is absorbed, distributed, metabolized, and excreted within the body to evaluate its potential toxicity. These assessments are essential during drug development to ensure safety and prevent adverse effects in humans exposed to new pharmaceutical compounds. By providing critical insight into a drug's behavior in the body, ADME testing helps researchers identify any harmful metabolites or toxicities early in the development process.

Key Market Driver: Rising Demand for Novel Drugs

One of the primary forces propelling the ADME toxicology testing market is the increasing demand for novel drugs. These are new pharmaceutical compounds that have not been previously approved or marketed for therapeutic use. ADME toxicity testing is a vital step in the drug development pipeline, helping to confirm that novel drugs do not produce toxic effects in the body. For example, in January 2024, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), a branch of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), reported approving 55 novel drugs in 2023, including 20 first-in-class agents-a significant increase from 37 approvals in 2022. This surge in new drug approvals underscores the expanding need for thorough ADME toxicology testing.

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Expanding Pharmaceutical Industry as a Growth Catalyst for ADME Toxicology Testing

The broader pharmaceutical industry's growth is also a key factor driving demand for ADME toxicology testing. This sector encompasses the discovery, development, and manufacturing of drugs by government and private organizations. ADME testing allows pharmaceutical companies to predict how drug candidates will behave within the human body, evaluating their absorption, distribution to tissues, metabolism, and elimination, as well as any potential toxicity. For instance, according to June 2023 data from the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), pharmaceutical production in Europe grew from €363.3 billion ($393.9 billion) in 2022 to €390 billion ($422.8 billion) in 2023. This growth in pharmaceutical output correlates with an increased reliance on ADME toxicology testing to support drug safety and efficacy.

Regional Outlook: North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Surges Ahead

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the ADME toxicology testing market, reflecting the region's advanced pharmaceutical infrastructure and robust regulatory frameworks. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to record the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rising investments in pharmaceutical research and increasing adoption of advanced testing technologies. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on the ADME toxicology testing landscape.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The ADME Toxicology Testing Market Is Projected to Grow Rapidly at a 12.1% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 29, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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