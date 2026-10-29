Como Vibes Expands Candle Bar To Events After Customer Requests

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Owner Vivian Spears introduces Scoop & Glow and Pour & Blend for showers, birthdays, team-building and private events near Columbia.

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After customers repeatedly asked whether CoMo Vibes could bring its candle bar to homes and event locations, owner Vivian Spears is introducing two mobile candle-making experiences for gatherings within 25 miles of Columbia, Missouri.The Columbia small business developed Scoop & Glow and Pour & Blend to bring candle-making materials, event setup, guided assistance and cleanup to off-site locations. The formats can be used for bridal showers, birthday celebrations, team-building sessions, bachelorette gatherings, client-appreciation events and private celebrations.“Customers were already asking whether the candle bar could come to a home, a bridal shower or a team event,” said Vivian Spears, owner of CoMo Vibes.“The mobile packages give them a way to make the candle-making experience part of their own occasion.”The two experiences provide different approaches to candle creation. Scoop & Glow is a mobile wax bead bar in which participants select pre-scented wax beads, place them in a candle vessel and add a wick. The activity does not involve hot wax or on-site fragrance blending, and participants can take their completed candles home after the activity.Pour & Blend offers a traditional candle-pouring activity. Participants choose from approximately eight to 10 fragrance options, create a custom scent blend and pour a candle with guidance from CoMo Vibes. Because the poured candles must remain undisturbed while cooling, organizers should account for cooling time in the event schedule.Both mobile formats include the supplies needed for the activity, along with setup, guided instruction and cleanup. Scoop & Glow includes a candle vessel, scented wax beads and a wick. Pour & Blend includes a candle vessel, wax, wick, fragrance and a candle-care card.Mobile service is available within 25 miles of Columbia, Missouri. Package options, availability and booking information are available at .About CoMo Vibes LLCCoMo Vibes LLC is a Columbia, Missouri, business offering hand-poured soy candles, handcrafted body butter, designer-inspired fragrance oils and candle-making experiences.

Vivian Spears

MSW / CoMo Vibes LLC

573-442-1730

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CoMo Vibes Expands Candle Bar to Events After Customer Requests News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 29, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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