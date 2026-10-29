Life After 40 Founder Philip Blackett Launches The Five Carriestm Book Series

The Five Carries book series by Philip Blackett

Now on Amazon, five interconnected parables offer a new framework for responsibility across midlife, management, parenting, leadership and retirement.

- Philip Blackett, Founder of Life After 40®ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ORLANDO, Fla. - October 29, 2026 - Philip Blackett, founder of Life After 40, has launched The Five Carries TM, a five-book parable series introducing a framework for understanding the responsibilities people carry across midlife, management, parenting, leadership, and retirement. The books are available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats, with the complete collection also offered in hardcover.The series begins with a question: "What happens when the life you've worked so hard to build becomes more than you can carry?""Most people spend years learning how to achieve more and take on more responsibility," said Philip Blackett, an author, executive coach, and Harvard Business School MBA. "But we rarely stop to ask whether we're carrying the right things, whether some responsibilities should be shared, or whether we're taking care of the person carrying everything."A Framework for Five Directions of ResponsibilityThe Five CarriesTM framework organizes responsibility into five directions:- Carry Up: Honoring commitments to people above us or those who came before us, including parents, mentors, and senior leaders.- Carry Down: Supporting and developing children, employees, and others who depend on us.- Carry Across: Building relationships and sharing responsibility with spouses, colleagues, friends, and peers.- Carry Forward: Preparing for the future, developing successors, and creating a meaningful legacy.- Carry Within: Maintaining the health, mindset, character, and personal capacity needed to sustain the other four responsibilities.Three questions unite the framework: What am I carrying? What am I going to carry? And what am I finally ready to stop carrying?Five Interconnected Books, Five Distinct ChallengesEach book uses fictional characters and practical dilemmas to explore a different application of the framework:- The Five Carries of Midlife examines career success, identity, family demands, and how to carry what matters without losing yourself.- The Five Carries of Management explores the competing pressures managers face from executives, employees, peers, and future organizational needs.- The Five Carries of Parenting considers the balance between protecting children, teaching responsibility, and letting them grow toward independence.- The Five Carries of Leadership examines accountability, influence, people development, succession, and what leaders leave behind.- The Five Carries of Retirement explores purpose, relationships, identity, and legacy in life after work.The stories follow Aaliyah Grace through different seasons of life. Guided early on by a mentor known as Uncle Phil, Aaliyah eventually becomes a mentor herself - illustrating how experience and wisdom can be carried forward.From a Midlife Question to a Broader MissionPhilip Blackett began developing the idea after turning 40 on Thanksgiving Day in 2024. His reflections on success, family, health, and purpose informed his work through Life After 40, whose mission is to help end the midlife crisis globally by empowering people to thrive in the second half of life.The framework has since expanded into applications for personal coaching, group discussions, leadership development, and corporate education."The goal isn't to carry everything," Blackett said. "It's to carry what matters most, help others become capable of carrying what belongs to them, and take care of yourself along the way."Book AvailabilityThe Five CarriesTM books are now available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats, along with a hardcover edition of the complete five-book collection. Explore the series, its framework, and related resources at .Amazon book link:About Philip BlackettPhilip Blackett is the founder of Life After 40, creator of The Five CarriesTM, an author, executive coach, speaker, and Entrepreneur contributor. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a Master of Divinity from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His work focuses on sustainable high performance, human capacity, and helping people and organizations thrive in the second half. Learn more at .Media InquiriesPhilip Blackett |... |

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Life After 40 Founder Philip Blackett Launches The Five CarriesTM Book Series News Provided By Life After 40 LLC October 29, 2026, 16:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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