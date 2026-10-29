AAHA Releases 2026 One Health Guidelines On Emerging Parasites In Dogs And Cat

New guidelines help veterinary teams recognize, diagnose, treat, and talk with clients about 12 emerging parasites of most concern

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA ) today released the 2026 AAHA One Health Guidelines: Emerging Concerns in Canine and Feline Parasitology. The free guidelines give veterinary teams practical direction on recognition, diagnosis, treatment, and client communication for 12 emerging parasites of most concern in dogs and cats, plus nine additional parasites of potential concern.

An emerging parasite is one that has recently increased in prevalence or incidence or is threatening to. This includes infections newly recognized in a population, disease agents new to or reappearing in an area, and pathogens that have become resistant to treatment. The guidelines identify four main drivers of emergence:

Antiparasitic use and resistance. Frequent exposure and intensive antiparasitic use can increase selection pressure for drug-resistant parasite populations.

Environmental and host changes. Shifts in climate, land use, and host movement can expand parasite ranges and may affect treatment efficacy.

Increased animal movement and interaction. Travel, relocation, disaster sheltering, day care, and off-leash activities can spread parasites, especially when screening is limited.

Improved detection and awareness. Better surveillance and more sensitive diagnostics are revealing previously undetected infections.

"If the readers can take away a single point from these guidelines, I hope it's this... parasite diagnosis and control are a mainstay in managing pet health. A single solution for parasite control as a whole is not available, and instead a multimodal approach, including successful communication with the client, will always be necessary," said Kathryn Duncan, DVM, PhD, DACVM (Parasitology), co-chair of the guidelines.

The guidelines help veterinary teams:

Adopt a One Health approach to monitoring, diagnosing, treating, and discussing parasite infections and infestations.

Apply antiparasitic drug stewardship principles to guide antiparasitic use.

Recognize when a parasitic infection or other illness may be an emerging concern or a reportable disease.

Identify which emerging parasites are of most concern in dogs and cats.

Select diagnostic tests to confirm infections or infestations.

Treat affected animals.

Educate clients about zoonotic risks and parasite prevention options.

Know when to contact appropriate officials about reportable parasites or illnesses.

"These guidelines address two areas that I think are rarely discussed in these types of guidelines yet are sorely needed. These are adopting a One Health approach to monitoring, diagnosing, and treating these infections. The second is a focus on communication, specifically providing key tips and tricks for communicating to clients about disease risks to people and pets, and getting to an open dialogue with clients about antiparasitic drug use and barriers to use (e.g., drug use hesitancy)," said Jason Stull, VMD, MPVM, PhD, DACVPM, co-chair of the guidelines.

The guidelines are available free at aaha/one-health-parasitology and in JAAHA.

The 2026 AAHA One Health Guidelines: Emerging Concerns in Canine and Feline Parasitology are generously supported by Boehringer Ingelheim, Antech Diagnostics, Merck Animal Health, and Zoetis.

About AAHA

Since 1933, the American Animal Hospital Association has been dedicated to improving the lives of pets, the people who care for them, and the veterinary professionals who serve them. AAHA is the only organization that accredits veterinary hospitals in North America, setting hundreds of rigorous standards for high-quality medicine and compassionate care. Because accreditation in veterinary medicine is voluntary, the AAHA-accredited logo is the most reliable indicator that a hospital has undergone independent evaluation. Today, AAHA is building on that foundation to become the most trusted and connected platform in animal health, bringing together all parts of the pet care ecosystem to strengthen the systems of excellent care. Look for the AAHA-accredited logo at your local hospital or find an accredited hospital near you today at aaha.

Wendy Cobrda

American Animal Hospital Association

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AAHA releases 2026 One Health guidelines on emerging parasites in dogs and cat News Provided By American Animal Hospital Association October 29, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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