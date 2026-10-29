PA Design Studio Introduces A Vancouver Hospitality Design Pressroom

Patricia Arango, co-principal of PA Design Studio. Portrait: Alejandra Nieto.

The illustrated studio story connects Patricia Arango's film work with hospitality interiors and includes projects in Palermo and Dubai.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PA Design Studio introduces an online pressroom about its hospitality interiors practice and the film art-direction background of principal Patricia Arango. The studio, led by Arango and Juan Carlos Correa, is based in Vancouver. The full illustrated article is available at .The pressroom brings together an illustrated studio article, a portrait of Arango and photographs of Hard Rock Cafe Palermo and the Rock Shop at Souk Madinat in Dubai. The article looks at the entrance, the light at a table and the sequence of spaces as decisions that shape a guest's experience. It also describes how PA considers a restaurant's location, its guests and the identity of its brand when developing an interior.“In film, a room can tell you who someone is before they say a word,” says Arango.“I'm interested in that same possibility in hospitality. Before a guest reads the menu, the space has already begun the conversation.”Arango's film work includes American Made and The Boy. The article distinguishes her earlier interiors work with Plus Design from PA Design Studio's practice. It attributes the Goya for Best Art Direction on Palm Trees in the Snow to Antón Laguna, while describing Arango's work with the Colombian art team.“Working in different places teaches you to pay attention,” Arango says.“The same idea won't feel the same everywhere. You have to understand the people, the setting and what the operator wants to create. That is where the design starts.”The selected photographs carry individual credits. The portrait is credited to Alejandra Nieto. The Palermo photographs are credited to Hard Rock Cafe. The Dubai image is credited to CSI Interior Design & Build, with interior design credited to PA Design Studio and construction to CSI.PA Design Studio develops hospitality and commercial interiors from programming and concept through schematic design, design detailing and agreed design coordination. Each engagement defines the studio's responsibilities alongside those of the client and project team. The pressroom is intended as a resource for editors and hospitality operators interested in the studio's work.

Patricia Arango

PA Design Studio

+1 604-312-6727

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PA Design Studio Introduces a Vancouver Hospitality Design Pressroom News Provided By PA Design Studio October 29, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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