Anchorage Asset Management Presents The Anchorage Art Fund At Apex Invest Europe 2026 In Zurich

Anchorage Art Fund

Just four weeks after receiving authorisation, Anchorage introduces its art investment proposition to the international private markets community.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zurich, 28 October 2026 - Anchorage Asset Management AG participated in Apex Invest Europe 2026, presenting the Anchorage Art Fund to the international investment community just four weeks after the Fund received authorisation in Liechtenstein.Organised by Apex Invest at The Dolder Grand in Zurich on 27–28 October, the prestigious gathering brought together institutional investors, family offices, fund managers and private-market specialists to discuss the investment landscape and the themes shaping capital allocation.For Anchorage, the event marked an important step in introducing the Anchorage Art Fund to professional investors and in presenting its distinctive approach to art as an alternative asset class.Central to Anchorage's proposition is a structure that enables the Fund to own artworks directly, rather than via special purpose vehicles (SPVs). This places the artworks at the heart of the investment structure and distinguishes the approach from models that rely on ownership through intermediary entities.Participation in Apex Invest Europe provided a valuable opportunity to introduce this approach and discuss art's role within broader alternative investment strategies.Anchorage Asset Management thanks Apex Invest and the speakers, partners and participants for an exceptional forum for dialogue across the private markets community.

Massimo Lucidi

International Reputation Institute LLC

+1 917-635-6730

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Anchorage Asset Management Presents the Anchorage Art Fund at Apex Invest Europe 2026 in Zurich News Provided By International Reputation Institute LLC October 29, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.