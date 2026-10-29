City Of Lincoln Declines Pronto's Request: Taxpayer-Funded Startran Buses Remain Unavailable For Husker Shuttles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Pronto announces the return of 20% of the Economy fare to riders, to compensate for not being able to use the taxpayer-funded buses

- Kumar Shah, President & CEO, Pronto CorporationLINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Lincoln has declined Pronto Corporation's request to lease StarTran buses and operators for Nebraska Huskers game-day shuttle service. In response, Pronto has reduced Economy fares by 20% for the October 31 Nebraska-Washington game. The reduction is funded by the company and carries no public subsidy, and riders who have already booked Economy seats will be refunded the difference by October 31.In a letter dated October 23, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird wrote that providing the buses was not "in the best interests of Star Tran ridership nor Lincoln taxpayers.""Public transit agencies are custodians of taxpayer-funded assets, not their private owners. Their responsibility is to serve the community, not merely protect the agency," said Kumar Shah, President and CEO of Pronto Corporation. "I am a taxpayer too. How is keeping publicly funded buses in the yard while Lincoln faces an acute shortage of transportation serving taxpayers? How is importing buses from Omaha, Council Bluffs and Kansas City preferable to using available local equipment at a rate covering all costs?"StarTran has issued federal charter notices for more than fifteen years, allowing private operators to provide special-event shuttle services. Pronto responded to this year's notice and assumed the service, which the City announced on August 26.Pronto operates in the Private Transit Services sector, which contributes more than $31 billion to the US economy and carries about 28% of the nation's people-transportation trips, compared with about 68% for public transit agencies and about 3% for the airlines, according to research published by the company's chief executive in July 2020.After operating the first five Husker home games, Pronto reported an acute shortage of available buses and motorcoaches in the Lincoln market. The company brought vehicles in from other cities, engaged school bus operators and introduced guaranteed seating, scheduled departures and marshalled boarding.On October 21, Pronto invited the Mayor and City Council to work with the company on expanding private transportation capacity in Lincoln and, in the interim, to supplement it with available StarTran buses and operators at the City's fully allocated rate. The Mayor declined on October 23, citing an hourly rate of $118 that Pronto states it did not propose. Pronto responded on October 25 and requested an answer by October 27. The company says it received no reply from the Mayor's office or the City Council."The Mayor's response addressed StarTran's operating position but not the consequences for residents and Husker fans," Shah said. "The private transit and school bus industries are doing everything they can to serve those fans."Economy inbound fares are reduced from $10 to $8, immediate return fares from $20 to $16 and later return fares from $15 to $12. Premium motorcoach fares are unchanged. The reduction applies to the October 31 game."We feel the anguish of Lincoln residents and Husker fans, particularly older passengers riding school buses because motorcoaches are in short supply and transit buses are unavailable," Shah said. "If the City will not put those resources to work for the community, we will do what we can ourselves. We cannot return their tax dollars, but we can return some of what they pay for public transit, through the fare reduction."Service for Nebraska vs Washington on Saturday, October 31 runs from Lincoln North Star High School, SouthPointe Pavilions and Gateway Mall, with a round trip from Crossroads Mall in Omaha. Kickoff is 7:00 PM. Seats are available at iPronto/nebraska-huskers.The City's August 26 announcement, Pronto's October 21 release and open letter, Nebraska Public Media's coverage, the Mayor's October 23 letter and Pronto's October 25 response are published in full in the Pronto Newsroom.About Pronto Corporation: Pronto Corporation (Accelar, Inc. dba Pronto Corporation) is a private transit operator providing group, campus, corporate and special-event transportation nationwide. FTA Charter Registration ID 6643.

Kumar Shah

Pronto Corporation

+1 650-870-1343

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

City of Lincoln Declines Pronto's Request: Taxpayer-Funded StarTran Buses Remain Unavailable for Husker Shuttles News Provided By Pronto Corporation October 29, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.