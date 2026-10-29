Bitwise Raises Bitcoin Price Forecast To $1.6 Million By 2036
The new price target is up from $1.3 million U.S. previously. Bitwise projects that Bitcoin will generate a 34% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next 10 years.
Bitwise's new forecast is included in its 2027 "Bitcoin Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions" report that was released on Oct. 28.
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan notes in the report that 20.1 million Bitcoin, or 95.7% of its maximum supply of 21 million, is already in circulation.
For its $1.6 million U.S. bull case, Bitwise assumes that Bitcoin will capture 25% of the global store-of-value market and 1% of institutional investment assets by 2036.
The report's bear case puts Bitcoin's price at $130,686 U.S. by 2036, with just 2.5% of the store-of-value market.
"We are more bullish on Bitcoin today than we were last year," writes Hougan. "Everything that happened in the past 12 months points to the continued long-term success of Bitcoin."
The bullish report comes as analysts and investors debate whether Bitcoin's June low of $58,000 U.S. marked the end of the latest "crypto winter."
Since August, Bitcoin's price has risen about 40% to around $80,000 U.S.
BTC is trading at $80,075 U.S. on Oct. 29.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment