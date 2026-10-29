Assam CM Inspects Tinsukia Projects, Announces Stadium Reconstruction

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 29 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inspected several ongoing development projects and proposed infrastructure sites in Tinsukia district, announcing that Sarbananda Singha Stadium would be reconstructed soon.

During his visit, Sarma inspected Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital, reviewed its infrastructure and manpower requirements, and inaugurated an expanded dialysis unit to strengthen healthcare facilities in the district.

The Chief Minister visited various departments of the medical college and hospital to assess the existing facilities.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, he said discussions would be held with the authorities concerned to address the institution's shortcomings and improve patient care.

Sarma also reviewed the construction of a 1,000-seat town hall and auditorium complex in Tinsukia town.

Emphasising the need for modern facilities, he suggested installing a state-of-the-art sound system in the auditorium to ensure a high-quality audio experience for visitors.

As part of his tour, the Chief Minister inspected the proposed site for an inter-state bus terminus and visited Sarbananda Singha Stadium at Borguri, where he interacted with athletes practising at the facility.

He said the stadium would be reconstructed, adding that discussions on the proposed redevelopment had already been held during his visit.

Sarma also visited the proposed site for the Swargadeu Sarbananda Singha Sammanaya Kshetra at Lonpuria Bengali Gaon, an initiative aimed at commemorating the historical legacy of Swargadeu Sarbananda Singha.

In addition, the Chief Minister visited the transit campus of Ed Tech Skill University, where he viewed an art exhibition showcasing works presented by students of the institution.

The series of inspections formed part of the state government's efforts to review ongoing development works and assess requirements for new infrastructure projects in Tinsukia.

Labour Welfare Minister Rameswar Teli, several legislators, prominent personalities and senior government officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the visits.