UP Legislative Council Polls: Results For Graduate And Teachers' Constituencies Declared

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 29 (IANS) The counting of votes for the 2026 biennial elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council concluded on Thursday, with results declared for five Graduate and six Teachers' constituencies.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party secured significant wins across the seats.

In the Graduate constituencies, the BJP retained Meerut and Agra, while the Samajwadi Party swept Allahabad-Jhansi, Lucknow and Varanasi.

In Meerut Graduate, Dinesh Kumar Goyal of the BJP emerged victorious with 24,929 votes, defeating Pramendra Singh Bhati of the Samajwadi Party, who polled 12,073 votes.

In Agra Graduate, Dr Manvendra Pratap Singh 'Guru Ji' of the BJP secured 42,743 votes to defeat Shashank Yadav 'Sheetu' of the SP, who got 27,734 votes. The Samajwadi Party emerged victorious in the remaining three Graduate seats.

Man Singh Yadav won the Allahabad-Jhansi seat with 60,358 votes against BJP's Ashok Kumar Rathore (32,695 votes).

In Lucknow Graduate, Kanti Singh of the SP polled 56,905 votes to defeat Er. Avnish Kumar Singh of the BJP (39,778 votes).

Ashutosh Sinha of the SP won Varanasi Graduate with 55,046 votes, while BJP's Kedarnath Singh secured 35,114 votes.

In the Teachers' constituencies, the BJP won four seats and the Samajwadi Party two. Umesh Dwivedi of the BJP won Lucknow Teachers' with 13,179 votes against Sushil Kumar of the SP (8,371 votes).

In Meerut Teachers', Shrichand Sharma of the BJP secured a decisive win with 18,099 votes, while SP's Dr Nitin Tomar managed only 4,858 votes.

Hari Singh Dhillon of the BJP won Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' with 21,672 votes against Haji Danish Akhtar of the SP (3,996 votes).

Dhruv Kumar Tripathi of the BJP retained Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' with 16,790 votes, narrowly defeating Independent candidate Rajiv Yadav, who polled 14,580 votes.

The Samajwadi Party opened its account in the Teachers' segment with wins in Varanasi and Agra. Lal Bihari Yadav won Varanasi Teachers' with 11,612 votes against BJP's Pramod Kumar Mishra (6,597 votes).

In Agra Teachers', Akash Agarwal of the SP defeated BJP's Hari Kishore Tiwari by securing 14,046 votes to 9,783.

The results show a mixed outcome, with both major parties consolidating their positions in different regions of the state. Graduates' and teachers' constituencies are special voter groups in India that elect members to the State Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad), the upper house in states with a bicameral legislature.

Under Article 171 of the Indian Constitution, one-twelfth (1/12) of the members of a Legislative Council are elected by graduates, and another one-twelfth are elected by teachers.