Long-Duration Energy Storage Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast, 2026-2036 Featuring Profiles Of Key Players Form Energy, ESS Tech, Fluence Energy, Highview Power, Hydrostor And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PPAs, capacity-market payments, tax incentives and procurement mandates improve LDES project economics, while microgrids cut diesel use and operating costs

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Long-Duration Energy Storage Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global long-duration energy storage market is projected to reach USD 48.9 billion by 2036, rising from USD 7.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period of 2026-2036. Market growth is being driven by the rapid expansion of variable renewable energy capacity, which is creating multi-hour and multi-day supply-demand imbalances that conventional short-duration storage systems cannot adequately address.

As solar and wind power account for a greater share of electricity generation, grid operators require energy storage systems capable of sustained discharge beyond 8 hours. Policy initiatives, including the U.S. Department of Energy's Long-Duration Storage Shot and procurement mandates in California and Australia, are also supporting technology commercialization, project financing, and large-scale deployment.

The long-duration energy storage market is transitioning beyond 4-hour lithium-ion batteries toward a broader portfolio of multi-day and seasonal storage technologies. Iron-air batteries, liquid air energy storage, advanced compressed air energy storage, flow batteries, hydrogen storage, and thermal systems are gaining commercial momentum. At the same time, evolving power purchase agreements and capacity market structures are improving revenue certainty for long-duration energy storage projects.

Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the market by technology, storage duration, application, end user, installation type, energy capacity, and geography. Technology categories include electrochemical, mechanical, thermal, and chemical storage. Storage durations cover 4 to 8 hours, 8 to 24 hours, and above 24 hours. Major applications include renewable energy integration, grid stability and frequency regulation, peak shaving and load shifting, backup power and resilience, and microgrids and off-grid systems.

End users include utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial organizations, and government and public sector entities. Installation types comprise grid-scale, behind-the-meter, and off-grid systems, while energy capacity categories include below 100 MWh, 100 to 500 MWh, and above 500 MWh.

Technology and Storage Duration Trends

Mechanical storage is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by established pumped hydro capacity and a growing pipeline of compressed air energy storage and liquid air energy storage projects. Electrochemical storage is projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth in this category is supported by the commercialization of vanadium and zinc-bromine flow batteries, advanced Li-ion technologies, sodium-sulfur systems, and iron-air batteries designed for 8-to-100-hour discharge applications.

The 4 to 8 hours segment is expected to lead the market in 2026 as power systems expand beyond short-duration storage. However, the above 24 hours segment is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. Increased renewable energy penetration is strengthening demand for multi-day storage technologies that can support grid reliability during extended periods of limited wind and solar generation.

Application Outlook

Renewable energy integration is expected to represent the largest application segment in 2026, reflecting global decarbonization targets and continued investment in solar and wind capacity. Microgrids and off-grid systems are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These deployments can reduce reliance on diesel generation, improve energy resilience, and support continuous renewable power for industrial facilities and remote communities.

Regional Market Insights

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global long-duration energy storage market in 2026. California's procurement mandates, U.S. Department of Energy funding, Inflation Reduction Act tax incentives, and the presence of major technology developers are strengthening the region's position in commercial deployment.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to achieve the fastest growth through 2036, led by renewable energy investment in China, Australia, and India. China is advancing flow battery and compressed air energy storage projects under its national new energy infrastructure strategy. In Australia, coal-fired power plant retirements are increasing demand for pumped hydro and advanced mechanical storage capacity.

Europe remains an important market for hydrogen-based storage, liquid air energy storage, and industrial thermal energy storage. Regional growth is supported by Fit for 55 objectives, energy independence priorities, North Sea wind development, and dedicated support mechanisms in the U.K. Germany and the U.K. are expected to remain key European deployment hubs.

Competitive Landscape

Key participants in the long-duration energy storage market include Form Energy, Inc., ESS Tech, Inc., Fluence Energy, Inc., Highview Power, Hydrostor Inc., Siemens Energy AG, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Power, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., NGK Insulators, Ltd., Invinity Energy Systems, Energy Vault Holdings, Inc., Malta Inc., Primus Power Corporation, and Redflow Limited.

The report examines market revenue, historical and projected growth, technology adoption, regional opportunities, competitive positioning, product offerings, and recent strategic developments. Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, with country-level analysis of major long-duration energy storage markets.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection and Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research and Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Approaches for Country/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Growth Forecast

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 Technology Landscape

4.2.1 Electrochemical Storage (Flow Batteries, Advanced Li-ion)

4.2.2 Mechanical Storage (Pumped Hydro, Compressed Air)

4.2.3 Thermal Energy Storage

4.2.4 Chemical Storage (Hydrogen-Based Storage)

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers

4.3.2 Technology Providers

4.3.3 EPC and System Integrators

4.3.4 Utilities and Grid Operators

4.3.5 End Users

4.4 Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.4.1 Renewable Energy and Storage Policies

4.4.2 Grid Integration Regulations

4.4.3 Incentive Programs and Subsidies

5. Long-Duration Energy Storage Market, by Technology

5.1 Electrochemical Storage

5.1.1 Flow Batteries

5.1.1.1 Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries

5.1.1.2 Zinc-Bromine Flow Batteries

5.1.2 Advanced Lithium-ion Batteries

5.1.3 Sodium-Sulfur Batteries

5.1.4 Iron-Air Batteries

5.2 Mechanical Storage

5.2.1 Pumped Hydro Storage

5.2.2 Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES)

5.2.3 Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES)

5.2.4 Flywheel Energy Storage

5.3 Thermal Energy Storage

5.3.1 Molten Salt Storage

5.3.2 Solid-State Thermal Storage

5.3.3 Cryogenic Energy Storage

5.4 Chemical Energy Storage

5.4.1 Hydrogen Storage

5.4.2 Power-to-Gas Systems

5.4.3 Synthetic Fuels

5.5 Other LDES Technologies

6. Long-Duration Energy Storage Market, by Storage Duration

6.1 4 to 8 Hours

6.2 8 to 24 Hours

6.3 Above 24 Hours

7. Long-Duration Energy Storage Market, by Application

7.1 Renewable Energy Integration

7.2 Grid Stability and Frequency Regulation

7.3 Peak Shaving and Load Shifting

7.4 Backup Power and Resilience

7.5 Microgrids and Off-Grid Systems

8. Long-Duration Energy Storage Market, by End User

8.1 Utilities

8.2 Independent Power Producers (IPPs)

8.3 Commercial and Industrial

8.4 Government and Public Sector

9. Long-Duration Energy Storage Market, by Installation Type

9.1 Grid-Scale Storage

9.2 Behind-the-Meter Storage

9.3 Off-Grid Systems

10. Long-Duration Energy Storage Market, by Energy Capacity

10.1 Below 100 MWh

10.2 100 to 500 MWh

10.3 Above 500 MWh

11. Long-Duration Energy Storage Market, by Geography

11.1 North America

11.1.1 U.S.

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Germany

11.2.2 U.K.

11.2.3 France

11.2.4 Italy

11.2.5 Spain

11.2.6 Netherlands

11.2.7 Norway

11.2.8 Sweden

11.2.9 Denmark

11.2.10 Rest of Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 South Korea

11.3.5 Australia

11.3.6 Singapore

11.3.7 Malaysia

11.3.8 Thailand

11.3.9 Indonesia

11.3.10 Vietnam

11.3.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Chile

11.4.4 Argentina

11.4.5 Colombia

11.4.6 Rest of Latin America

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 UAE

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.3 South Africa

11.5.4 Israel

11.5.5 Turkey

11.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Growth Strategies

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4 Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1 Industry Leaders

12.4.2 Market Differentiators

12.4.3 Vanguards

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

13.1 Form Energy, Inc.

13.2 ESS Tech, Inc.

13.3 Fluence Energy, Inc.

13.4 Highview Power

13.5 Hydrostor Inc.

13.6 Siemens Energy AG

13.7 General Electric Company

13.8 Mitsubishi Power

13.9 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

13.10 NGK Insulators, Ltd.

13.11 Invinity Energy Systems

13.12 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc.

13.13 Malta Inc.

13.14 Primus Power Corporation

13.15 Redflow Limited

14. Appendix

14.1 Additional Customization

14.2 Related Reports

For more information about this report visit

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