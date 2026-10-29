Charlotte's Growing Influence In AI And Cybersecurity Takes Center Stage At HMG Strategy's November 5 Technology Leadership Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and digital executives from across Charlotte and the Southeast will explore AI, cybersecurity, enterprise transformation and the demands of Iconic Leadership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's leading executive network for technology leaders who are reimagining the enterprise and reshaping the business world, will bring together leading CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and digital executives from Charlotte and across the Southeast at its 12th Annual Charlotte C-Level Technology Leadership Summit









The day will feature peer-driven discussions on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data modernization, enterprise transformation and the expanding leadership responsibilities of today's technology executives.

These conversations will be framed by HMG Strategy's “Iconic Leadership: How to Lead Like a CEO and Why the Future Demands Authentic and Visionary Leaders,” which examines how technology executives can broaden their enterprise influence, lead through disruption and bring clarity and purpose to organizations navigating rapid change.

Charlotte's technology leadership community has grown alongside one of the nation's most dynamic regional economies. The region's strength in financial services and fintech continues to fuel technology innovation, while its expanding presence in healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, retail, media and other industries contributes to a broader enterprise technology ecosystem.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, data and analytics, and digital transformation are among the priorities reflected in HMG Strategy's current registration data. Senior technology executives across these sectors are driving AI adoption, strengthening cybersecurity and modernizing the enterprise.

Current speakers and registered attendees represent a broad cross-section of leading organizations, including Honeywell, UnitedHealth Group, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Corning, Krispy Kreme, Hearst Corporation, the Charlotte Hornets, Citizens Bank, FICO, Ralph Lauren, Odyssey Logistics and other prominent enterprises.

Featured speakers include Sheila Jordan, SVP and Chief Digital Technology Officer at Honeywell; Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Digital & Consumer AI Officer at UnitedHealth Group; Angela Yochem, Global Chief Tech and Performance Officer at Krispy Kreme; Ronnie Bryant, CIO at the Charlotte Hornets; Rama Kandala, CIO – Optical Communications, Life Science at Corning International; John Opala, CISO at Ralph Lauren; Michael Palmer, CISO at Hearst Corporation; and Maneet Singh, CIO and Chief Digital Officer at Odyssey Logistics.

“Charlotte has built one of the Southeast's most dynamic technology leadership communities, with executives driving innovation across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer brands, transportation and technology,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “These leaders are determining how AI and other emerging technologies create business value while strengthening security, resilience and organizational performance. That's what Iconic Leadership demands today: the ability to lead beyond technology, influence enterprise strategy and bring people together around a clear vision for the future.”

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, confront evolving cybersecurity risks and modernize data and technology platforms, CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and digital leaders are increasingly expected to shape enterprise strategy, lead organizational change, manage risk and deliver measurable business outcomes. That evolution is at the heart of HMG Strategy's Iconic Leadership framework.

Summit discussions will focus on:



Turning AI and machine learning into measurable business value

Strengthening cybersecurity and enterprise resilience

Modernizing data, analytics and enterprise technology platforms

Leading digital transformation and organizational change Connecting technology strategy with business growth and innovation



Designed for qualified technology executives, the Charlotte summit provides an opportunity for candid peer-to-peer conversations, executive networking and strategy sharing among leaders confronting similar technology and business challenges.

With the summit taking place November 5, qualified technology executives are encouraged to apply now for a complimentary executive pass while space remains available.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology leaders to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Through its global network of CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and business technology executives, HMG Strategy delivers research, executive networking opportunities and world-class leadership summits focused on innovation, digital transformation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and executive leadership.

Media Contact

Peggy Pedwano

Chief Operations Officer

HMG Strategy

203-221-2702

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