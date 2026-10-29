Hyperscale Data Centers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast To 2036 AI And Cloud Demand To Fuel 19.6% CAGR, Creating A USD 1.80 Trillion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hyperscale Data Centers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global hyperscale data centers market was valued at USD 241.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 301.6 billion in 2026 to USD 1.80 trillion by 2036. According to the report, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.6% during 2026-2036. The analysis covers current hyperscale data center market trends, competitive developments, market size estimates, and forecasts across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market expansion is being supported by accelerating digital transformation and the rapid adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, cloud computing, and high-performance computing (HPC). Growing demand for AI-driven workloads, ultra-low latency, and scalable computing capacity is encouraging cloud providers, colocation operators, and enterprises to invest in advanced data center infrastructure.

The expansion of 5G networks and edge computing is also increasing the need for edge-to-hyperscale integration. Additional growth opportunities are emerging from enterprise adoption of hybrid-cloud and AI-native business models, direct-to-chip and liquid cooling technologies, sovereign cloud platforms, and local data residency solutions. Government investments in digital infrastructure and the proliferation of IoT applications are expected to further strengthen demand through 2036.

Despite the positive outlook, hyperscale data center development requires substantial capital investment. Rising energy consumption, sustainability compliance pressures, and supply chain constraints affecting advanced semiconductors and cooling hardware may limit the pace of infrastructure expansion.

Market Segment Highlights

By component, the solution segment is expected to hold the largest share of the hyperscale data centers market in 2026. Servers, storage systems, networking equipment, power infrastructure, and cooling systems remain central to the construction and modernization of high-density facilities. Investment is also being stimulated by AI-driven power management, silicon photonics-based networking, direct-to-chip cooling platforms, NVIDIA Blackwell-based architectures, and GPU-dense compute clusters designed for AI training and inference.

The services segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by demand for consulting & advisory, implementation & integration, managed services, and support & maintenance. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as enterprises and colocation providers undertake complex facility transformation and energy optimization programs.

By user type, cloud providers are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and other hyperscale operators continue to expand global capacity for SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, generative AI, cloud-native enterprise workloads, and consumer digital services. The integration of AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) offerings is further accelerating investment in GPU-optimized infrastructure.

Enterprises are forecast to register the fastest growth by user type, supported by private AI deployments, hybrid-cloud architectures, high-security requirements, and increasingly complex computational workloads.

By data center size, large facilities are expected to lead the market in 2026. Campus-scale hyperscale developments provide economies of scale, centralized infrastructure management, high-density GPU capacity, and cost-efficient deployment of advanced power and liquid cooling systems. Major campuses in Northern Virginia, Singapore, Dublin, and Frankfurt illustrate the scale of global cloud and AI infrastructure investment.

By application, IT & Telecom is expected to represent the largest segment in 2026. Demand is being generated by 5G core networks, content delivery, mobile data processing, cloud-native application hosting, and edge-to-core connectivity. The shift toward cloud-native network functions (CNF) is also increasing hyperscale infrastructure requirements among telecommunications operators and IT service providers.

Healthcare and BFSI are expected to deliver steady growth through 2036. Key applications include genomic sequencing, medical imaging AI, real-time fraud detection, risk analytics, large-scale data storage, and regulated high-performance processing.

Regional Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook

North America is projected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2026. The region benefits from advanced digital infrastructure, a mature cloud ecosystem, strong adoption of AI-driven technologies, and the presence of major semiconductor, networking, cloud, and data center companies. Significant U.S. hyperscale clusters are located in Northern Virginia, Silicon Valley, Phoenix, and Chicago. Government demand for AI-capable and sovereign computing infrastructure is also supporting regional investment.

Asia Pacific is expected to post the fastest growth during 2026-2036. Market development will be supported by digital economy programs, smart city investments, domestic cloud and AI infrastructure initiatives, and the expansion of local cloud providers across China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region's large and increasingly connected population provides a strong long-term foundation for hyperscale capacity growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in the hyperscale data centers market include NVIDIA Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Arista Networks, Inc., Pure Storage, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, and Meta Platforms, Inc.

Report Coverage



Component: Solution and service

Solutions: Servers, storage systems, networking equipment, power infrastructure, cooling systems, and other solutions

Services: Consulting & advisory, implementation & integration, managed services, and support & maintenance

User Type: Cloud providers, colocation providers, and enterprises

Data Center Size: Small & Medium-sized and large

Application: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Government, and other applications Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The report also evaluates historical performance, country-level opportunities, competitive strategies, product and service portfolios, and recent strategic developments. It examines how AI workloads, advanced networking, and liquid cooling technologies are reshaping hyperscale data center infrastructure requirements while identifying the segments and markets expected to generate significant opportunities through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Currency & Limitations

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3. Top-Down Approach

2.3.4. Growth Forecast

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Global Hyperscale Data Center Market: Impact Analysis of Market Drivers (2025-2036)

4.2.1. Rapid Expansion of Cloud Computing and Enterprise Digital Transformation

4.2.2. Accelerating Deployment of AI and Machine Learning Workloads

4.2.3. Growing Demand for Data Sovereignty and Government Digitalization

4.2.4. Expansion Of 5G Infrastructure and Edge-Cloud Integration

4.3. Global Hyperscale Data Center Market: Impact Analysis of Market Restraints (2025-2036)

4.3.1. Power Grid Capacity Constraints and Energy Availability

4.3.2. High Capital Expenditure and Extended Development Lead Times

4.3.3. Water Consumption and Environmental Opposition

4.4. Global Hyperscale Data Center Market: Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities (2025-2036)

4.4.1. Hyperscale Expansion in Emerging Economies

4.4.2. Liquid Cooling and Next-Generation Thermal Management Technologies

4.4.3. AI-Powered Data Center Operations and Infrastructure Management

4.4.4. Waste Heat Recovery and District Energy Integration

4.5. Global Hyperscale Data Center Market: Impact Analysis of Market Challenges (2025-2036)

4.5.1. Balancing Rapid Capacity Expansion with Renewable Energy and Carbon Commitments

4.5.2. Cybersecurity Complexity and Data Sovereignty Compliance

4.5.3. Integration Of Legacy Systems with Modern Hyperscale Infrastructure

4.6. Impact Of AI and Sustainability on Hyperscale Data Centers

4.7. Regulatory Landscape and Green Building Standards

4.7.1. European Union Framework

4.7.2. China

4.7.3. United States

4.7.4. Green Building Standards and Industry Frameworks

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1. Threat Of New Entrants

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.8.5. Competitive Rivalry

5. Global Hyperscale Data Center Market, By Component

5.1. Overview

5.2. Solutions

5.2.1. IT Infrastructure

5.2.1.1. Servers

5.2.1.2. Storage Systems

5.2.1.3. Networking Equipment

5.2.2. Facility Infrastructure

5.2.2.1. Power Infrastructure

5.2.2.2. Cooling Systems

5.2.2.3. Racks And Enclosures

5.2.3. Software

5.2.3.1. Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

5.2.3.2. Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

5.2.3.3. Virtualization Platforms

5.2.3.4. Infrastructure Automation

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Design And Consulting

5.3.2. Installation And Deployment

5.3.3. Maintenance And Support

5.3.4. Managed Services

6. Global Hyperscale Data Center Market, By Power Capacity

6.1. Overview

6.2. 20 MW To 50 MW

6.3. 50 MW To 100 MW

6.4. 100 MW To 150 MW

6.5. 150 MW and Above

7. Global Hyperscale Data Center Market, By End-User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Cloud Providers

7.3. Colocation Providers

7.4. Technology Providers

7.5. Enterprises

7.5.1. Telecom

7.5.2. BFSI

7.5.3. Media And Entertainment

7.5.4. Retail And E-Commerce

7.5.5. Healthcare

7.5.6. Government And Defense

7.5.7. Others (Manufacturing and Energy)

8. Hyperscale Data Center Market Assessment, By Geography

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Netherlands

8.3.7. Nordics

8.3.8. Rest Of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. South Korea

8.4.5. Singapore

8.4.6. Australia

8.4.7. Indonesia

8.4.8. Vietnam

8.4.9. Rest Of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.2. Mexico

8.5.3. Argentina

8.5.4. Chile

8.5.5. Colombia

8.5.6. Rest Of Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. Saudi Arabia

8.6.2. UAE

8.6.3. South Africa

8.6.4. Israel

8.6.5. Egypt

8.6.6. Nigeria

8.6.7. Rest Of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Competitive Benchmarking

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.3.1. Industry Leaders

9.3.2. Market Differentiators

9.3.3. Vanguards

9.3.4. Emerging Companies

9.4. Market Share/Position Analysis

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Nvidia Corporation

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Overview

10.1.3. Product Portfolio

10.1.4. Strategic Developments

10.1.5. SWOT Analysis

10.2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Overview

10.2.3. Product Portfolio

10.2.4. SWOT Analysis

10.3. Intel Corporation

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Overview

10.3.3. Product Portfolio

10.3.4. SWOT Analysis

10.4. Lenovo

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Overview

10.4.3. Product Portfolio

10.4.4. SWOT Analysis

10.5. Eaton

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Overview

10.5.3. Product Portfolio

10.5.4. SWOT Analysis

10.6. ABB

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Overview

10.6.3. Product Portfolio

10.6.4. SWOT Analysis

10.7. Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Product Portfolio

10.7.3. SWOT Analysis

10.8. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Overview

10.8.3. Product Portfolio

10.8.4. SWOT Analysis

10.9. Microsoft Corporation

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Overview

10.9.3. Product Portfolio

10.9.4. Strategic Developments

10.9.5. SWOT Analysis

10.10. VMware

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Product Portfolio

10.10.3. SWOT Analysis

10.11. Nutanix, Inc.

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Overview

10.11.3. Product Portfolio

10.11.4. SWOT Analysis

10.12. Dell Technologies Inc.

10.12.1. Company Overview

10.12.2. Financial Overview

10.12.3. Product Portfolio

10.12.4. SWOT Analysis

10.13. Super Micro Computer (Supermicro)

10.13.1. Company Overview

10.13.2. Financial Overview

10.13.3. Product Portfolio

10.13.4. SWOT Analysis

10.14. Schneider Electric Se

10.14.1. Company Overview

10.14.2. Financial Overview

10.14.3. Product Portfolio

10.14.4. SWOT Analysis

10.15. Vertiv Holdings Co.

10.15.1. Company Overview

10.15.2. Financial Overview

10.15.3. Product Portfolio

10.15.4. SWOT Analysis

10.16. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

10.16.1. Company Overview

10.16.2. Product Portfolio

10.16.3. SWOT Analysis

10.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

10.17.1. Company Overview

10.17.2. Financial Overview

10.17.3. Product Portfolio

10.17.4. SWOT Analysis

10.18. Arista Networks, Inc.

10.18.1. Company Overview

10.18.2. Financial Overview

10.18.3. Product Portfolio

10.18.4. SWOT Analysis

10.19. NTT Data

10.19.1. Company Overview

10.19.2. Financial Overview

10.19.3. Product Portfolio

10.19.4. SWOT Analysis

10.20. Accenture Plc

10.20.1. Company Overview

10.20.2. Financial Overview

10.20.3. Product Portfolio

10.20.4. SWOT Analysis

10.21. Kymdryl Holdings, Inc.

10.21.1. Company Overview

10.21.2. Financial Overview

10.21.3. Product Portfolio

10.21.4. SWOT Analysis

11. Appendix

11.1. Available Customization

11.2. Related Reports

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