Agentic AI, Hyperautomation, And Low-Code Platforms Reshape The $97.9 Billion Global AI Workflow Automation Market Through 2026-2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This research benchmarks leading companies by AI capabilities, platform integration, and competitive positioning

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI Workflow Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI Workflow Automation market is estimated at USD 10.8 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 97.9 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. The report examines the transition from traditional workflow automation to intelligent, autonomous, and self-healing business processes, with detailed analysis of market trends, technological advancements, competitive strategies, and growth opportunities.

AI-powered solutions, including intelligent process automation, hyperautomation, generative AI, and agentic AI, are transforming enterprise operations. Organizations are moving beyond rule-based automation toward autonomous, self-directed workflows that reduce human error, improve throughput, and support faster decision-making. Adoption is accelerating across banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunications, and other industries managing complex, data-intensive operations.

AI Workflow Automation Market Dynamics

Rising manual operating costs and increasingly complex digital business environments are key drivers of AI workflow automation market growth. Enterprises are embedding large language model-based copilots into business processes to improve document processing, generate workflow recommendations, and assist with operational decisions. Government initiatives supporting digital transformation and sovereign AI adoption are also encouraging investment in orchestration platforms that integrate with enterprise resource planning and CRM systems.

Market adoption remains affected by data privacy, cybersecurity, and AI governance concerns. Integrating automation platforms with legacy IT environments and fragmented data silos can require considerable capital, technical expertise, and organizational change. Limited explainability in some AI decision engines may also reduce trust in fully autonomous processes. Ethical AI use, algorithmic bias, specialized talent shortages, and governance requirements will continue to influence deployment strategies.

Significant opportunities are emerging through generative AI, multi-agent systems, and AI-driven process mining. These technologies enable organizations to identify operational inefficiencies, optimize workflows, and automate increasingly complex decisions. Low-code and no-code platforms are also broadening access to intelligent automation, supporting real-time collaboration and enterprise-wide digital transformation.

Market Segment Analysis

The report analyzes the market by offering, technology, deployment, organization size, application, end user, and geography. Software holds the largest market share as demand increases for intelligent process automation platforms, orchestration tools, and AI-driven decision engines. Services are gaining importance as organizations seek strategic consulting, custom implementation, system integration, and AI-governance support.

Intelligent process automation and hyperautomation account for a substantial technology share due to their role in combining AI with robotic process automation. Agentic AI and multi-agent systems are expected to record the fastest growth as enterprises invest in autonomous, adaptive, and self-healing workflows.

Finance operations and IT service requests represent leading application areas, reflecting enterprise priorities around efficiency, accuracy, and data-driven decision automation. BFSI and IT and telecommunications hold prominent end-user shares because of the volume, complexity, and regulatory requirements associated with their workflows.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to represent approximately 44% of global revenue in 2026, making it the largest regional market. Growth is supported by a mature enterprise software ecosystem, strong generative AI adoption, and substantial investment in intelligent automation and hyperautomation among large organizations.

Europe is demonstrating steady expansion as enterprises advance digital transformation programs and respond to regulatory requirements for responsible AI governance. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2036, supported by cloud adoption, digital infrastructure development, and increasing enterprise AI investment across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also creating emerging opportunities as enterprise technology adoption expands.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates leading market participants based on AI agent sophistication, platform integration, partnerships, acquisitions, geographic expansion, and recent business developments. Competitive strategies increasingly focus on ERP and CRM connectivity, enterprise-wide orchestration, and the acquisition of specialized AI and process mining capabilities. Collaboration between automation vendors and cloud providers is also strengthening deployment scalability and platform interoperability.

Companies profiled include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, UiPath Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce, Inc., Appian Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Automation Anywhere, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Blue Prism (SS&C Technologies), among others.

Business Value of the Report



Provides AI workflow automation market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the impact of agentic AI, generative AI, hyperautomation, and multi-agent systems.

Identifies high-growth opportunities across technologies, applications, end users, and regions.

Examines commercialization strategies, innovation pipelines, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Benchmarks leading companies by AI capabilities, platform integration, and competitive positioning. Supports investment planning, product development, market entry, partnership evaluation, and business expansion.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global AI workflow automation market develop through 2036?

Which technological, operational, and economic factors are influencing market growth?

What barriers could affect enterprise adoption of autonomous workflow technologies?

Which offerings, applications, end-user industries, and regions present the strongest opportunities?

How are leading companies using product innovation, partnerships, and acquisitions to compete? How can stakeholders apply market intelligence to investment decisions and long-term business strategy?

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency Considered

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/KOL Interviews

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.3.3. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Segmental Analysis

3.2.1. Market Analysis, by Offering

3.2.2. Market Analysis, by Technology

3.2.3. Market Analysis, by Deployment

3.2.4. Market Analysis, by Application

3.2.5. Market Analysis, by End User

3.2.6. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.3. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Accelerating Digital Transformation through Intelligent Process Automation

4.2.1.2. Increasing Demand for Generative AI and AI Copilots in Enterprise Workflows

4.2.1.3. Integration of Agentic AI for Self-Healing and Autonomous Process Management

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Data Privacy Concerns and Cybersecurity Risks in AI-Driven Hubs

4.2.2.2. Technical Challenges in Integrating AI with Fragmented Legacy IT Systems

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Advancing Generative AI Integration and Autonomous Multi-Agent Systems

4.2.3.2. Expansion into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) via Low-Code Platforms

4.2.3.3. Integration of Process Mining and AI-Driven Operational Intelligence

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Addressing Algorithmic Bias and Ethical AI Governance

4.2.4.2. Managing Organizational Change and Talent Gaps in AI Automation

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Evolution toward Holistic and AI-Powered Clinical Care Orchestration

4.2.5.2. Integration of Generative AI Copilots and Decision Engines

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global AI Workflow Automation Market, by Offering

5.1. Overview

5.2. Software

5.2.1. Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Platforms

5.2.2. AI-Powered Workflow Orchestration Software

5.2.3. Generative AI Automation Tools

5.2.4. Process Mining & Intelligence Software

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Professional Services (Consulting & Implementation)

5.3.2. Managed Services

6. Global AI Workflow Automation Market, by Technology

6.1. Overview

6.2. Machine Learning (ML) & Deep Learning

6.3. Natural Language Processing (NLP)

6.4. Generative AI & Large Language Models (LLMs)

6.5. Agentic AI & Multi-Agent Systems

6.6. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Integration

7. Global AI Workflow Automation Market, by Deployment

7.1. Overview

7.2. Cloud-based

7.3. On-premise

7.4. Hybrid

8. Global AI Workflow Automation Market, by Application

8.1. Overview

8.2. Finance & Accounting

8.3. IT Service Requests & Operations

8.4. Human Resources (HR)

8.5. Sales & Marketing

8.6. Procurement & Supply Chain

8.7. Customer Service & Support

8.8. Compliance, Risk & Governance

8.9. Document Processing & Knowledge Management

9. Global AI Workflow Automation Market, by End User

9.1. Overview

9.2. BFSI

9.3. IT & Telecommunications

9.4. Healthcare & Life Sciences

9.5. Manufacturing

9.6. Retail & E-commerce

9.7. Transportation & Logistics

9.8. Government & Public Sector

10. Global AI Workflow Automation Market, by Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. South Korea

10.4.5. Australia

10.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. GCC Countries

10.6.2. South Africa

10.6.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Strategic Developments

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitive Benchmarking

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Microsoft Corporation

12.2. ServiceNow, Inc.

12.3. Salesforce, Inc.

12.4. IBM Corporation

12.5. SAP SE

12.6. Oracle Corporation

12.7. UiPath Inc.

12.8. Automation Anywhere, Inc.

12.9. SS&C Blue Prism

12.10. Pegasystems Inc.

12.11. Appian Corporation

12.12. Celonis SE

12.13. Workato, Inc.

12.14. Boomi, LP

12.15. Nintex Global Ltd.

12.16. Google LLC

12.17. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

12.18. ABBYY Software Ltd.

12.19. OpenText Corporation

12.20. Hyland Software, Inc.

13. Appendix



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