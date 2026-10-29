Cardiovascular Clinical Trials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $21.6 Billion At 7.7% CAGR As CVD R&D Expands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cardiovascular Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase, Study Design, Indication by Study Design, Indication, Service, Sponsor, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global cardiovascular clinical trials market was valued at an estimated USD 12.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.7% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, demand for innovative treatments, and rising research and development investment from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies.

Cardiovascular diseases remain a leading cause of mortality worldwide, creating sustained demand for advanced drugs, preventive treatments, and medical technologies. Sedentary lifestyles, aging populations, smoking, stress, obesity, and unhealthy diets are contributing to higher rates of hypertension, heart failure, stroke, coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, and other cardiovascular conditions. As the patient population grows, sponsors are expanding cardiovascular clinical research programs designed to improve treatment outcomes, limit complications, and increase survival rates.

Long-term disease projections reinforce the need for continued investment in the cardiovascular clinical trials market. According to an American Heart Association Presidential Advisory, cardiovascular disease prevalence in the U.S. could increase from approximately 11.3% to nearly 15% of the population by 2050, potentially affecting around 45 million adults. Stroke prevalence is also projected to rise substantially, increasing from nearly 10 million to close to 20 million adults. Meanwhile, obesity prevalence could grow from approximately 43% to more than 60% of the population.

These trends are intensifying the need for preventive healthcare strategies, risk-factor management, cardiometabolic disease research, and next-generation cardiovascular therapies. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are responding by strengthening development pipelines for heart failure, hypertension, arrhythmias, ischemic heart disease, lipid disorders, stroke, and related conditions. This activity is increasing demand for specialized services across every stage of cardiovascular clinical trials, including protocol development, trial site selection, patient enrollment, laboratory support, analytical testing, and data management.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and industry trends from 2021 to 2033 across phase, study design, indication, indication by study design, service, sponsor, and region.



Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV.

Study design: Interventional trials, observational trials, and expanded access trials.

Indication: Valvular heart disease, peripheral artery disease, ischemic heart disease, pulmonary arterial hypertension, stroke, cardiac arrhythmias, heart failure, and other indications.

Indication by study design: Each cardiovascular indication is evaluated across interventional, observational, and expanded access trials.

Service: Protocol designing, site identification, patient recruitment, laboratory services, analytical testing services, clinical trial data management services, and other services. Sponsor: Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and other organizations.

Regional Coverage

The report evaluates the cardiovascular clinical trials market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North American coverage includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. European markets include the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. Asia-Pacific analysis covers China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand. Latin American coverage includes Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia, while the Middle East and Africa analysis includes South Africa, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

The outlook indicates that the growing cardiovascular disease burden, expanding therapeutic pipelines, and increasing complexity of clinical research will continue to support market development through 2033. Companies offering efficient patient recruitment, specialized testing, regulatory expertise, decentralized trial capabilities, and high-quality clinical data management are positioned to benefit as sponsors pursue safer and more effective cardiovascular treatments across global markets.

Companies Featured



IQVIA Inc.

ICON plc

SGS SA

Eli Lilly and Company

PPD Inc.

Syneos Health

Caidya

Worldwide Clinical Trials

Veeda Clinical Research

Parexel International (MA) Corporation

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

MAC Research

Sofpromed

Laboratory Drug Development

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Pfizer

Bristol Myers Squibb Johnson & Johnson

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