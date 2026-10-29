ADT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether $10 Buyout Fairly Values ADT INC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ADT shareholders will receive $10.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $7.6 billion in equity and $15.3 billion in enterprise value; Ademi LLP is investigating the deal price, benefits to company insiders, and restrictions on competing offers

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating whether the proposed $1.14-per-share acquisition of ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) by Thrive Holdings provides fair value to ADT's public shareholders and whether ADT's Board adequately protected shareholder interests in negotiating and approving the transaction.

Are You a ADT (ADT) Shareholder?

If you own ADT shares, Ademi LLP would like to hear from you about the proposed acquisition and your rights as a shareholder.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE ADT INVESTIGATION

You may also contact Guri Ademi at... or toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is Ademi LLP Investigating?

The $10-per-share acquisition price and whether it adequately reflects ADT's value and future prospects;Substantial change-of-control benefits available to ADT insiders in connection with the transaction;Restrictions on competing transactions, including a significant termination penalty that may discourage another potential buyer from making a superior proposal; and

The conduct of ADT's Board of Directors in negotiating and approving the transaction and whether the Board fulfilled its duties to public shareholders.

What Should ADT Shareholders Do?

Contact

Guri Ademi

Ademi LLP

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Email: ...

About Ademi LLP

Ademi LLP represents investors in shareholder litigation involving mergers, acquisitions, buyouts, and individual shareholder rights.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Ademi LLP