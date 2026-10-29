LUXEED Global Brand Launch: Stormax And Llounge Take The Stage Together, Showcasing The Brand's Vision For Driving Pleasure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUXEED staged its Global Brand Launch in Wuhu on October 21, unveiling its two flagships: the high-performance luxury sport SUV Stormax and the flagship luxury business MPV LLounge.

At the launch, LUXEED unveiled the core design and technologies underpinning the vehicles' driving dynamics, while defining its global proposition for driving pleasure. Stormax, a high-performance luxury sport model, is engineered for pure driving control, while LLounge, the brand's flagship luxury business model, focuses on effortless, refined comfort.

Although designed for different needs, both reflect LUXEED's belief that driving pleasure is not exclusive to sports cars, but the shared value at the core of both flagships.







Core Architecture: Engineering the Foundation of Driving Pleasure

Both flagships feature Vehicle Motion Control (VMC), which coordinates six vehicle domains-electric drive, braking, steering, suspension, body control and thermal management-to deliver precise, responsive handling. Both models are also equipped with dual-chamber air suspension and Continuous Damping Control (CDC) dampers, helping absorb road imperfections, control body movement and reduce roll through corners.

Stormax further enhances its driving dynamics with a suite of performance-focused hardware, including 6-piston fixed front calipers with FNC-ventilated brake discs, an all-aluminum double-wishbone front suspension with virtual steering axis and four ball joints, and a five-link independent rear suspension, adaptive to every road condition.

Combining global R&D capabilities with specialist chassis engineering and meticulous calibration, LUXEED brings hardware and software together to establish a strong foundation for driving pleasure.

Performance in Reserve: Confidence When It Counts

Building on LUXEED's AERO WING design language, Stormax features sculpted surfaces shaped to enhance aerodynamic efficiency and overall performance. With acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 251 km/h, it delivers serious performance. Yet the focus extends beyond outright speed to confident, composed control. When BOOST mode is activated, the powertrain delivers an immediate surge of power, putting exhilarating performance at the driver's command.

Big Vehicle, Nimble Handling: A Different Kind of Driving Pleasure

Despite its length of more than 5.3 metres, LLounge delivers agile, confident handling without compromising driving performance. Its rear-wheel steering system, with a steering angle of up to ±7°, helps the more-than-5.3-metre-long MPV achieve a turning radius of just 5.35 metres. The system enhances manoeuvrability during U-turns and parking while helping maintain stability at higher speeds. The result is a more agile, assured driving experience in a vehicle of this size.

Driving Pleasure that Sets You Free

For LUXEED, driving pleasure means making every journey more engaging. Built on a strong technical foundation, pioneering design, performance reserves and advanced chassis hardware, LUXEED delivers a responsive, agile and composed driving experience. Across models designed for different needs, the brand makes driving pleasure a defining part of the experience-bringing its promise of“Driving Pleasure that Sets You Free” to life.

At the launch, LUXEED also unveiled its global expansion roadmap. From 2026 to 2030, the brand plans to enter more than 60 markets worldwide, bringing its driving pleasure to more customers through“one global standard, one enriched experience” - consistent products, retail experiences and services across markets.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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